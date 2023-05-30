RICHMOND TEAMSTERS VOLUNTEER WITH JACOB'S CHANCE FOR RIVER CITY BUDDY BALL EVENT

Teamsters Local 322

30 May, 2023, 16:37 ET

Local 322 Celebrates Abilities, Spreads Joy, and Builds Lasting Connections in the Community

RICHMOND, Va., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 322 members showcased their commitment to community service and camaraderie through their participation in the Legacy Initiative for Teamsters (LIFT) program. Last month, a group of dedicated Teamsters joined forces with Jacob's Chance for their annual River City Buddy Ball event, spreading joy and inclusivity to children and young adults with special needs.

The LIFT program, an initiative developed by Local 322, focuses on uplifting communities by engaging in volunteer work and supporting organizations that make a difference.

"We are incredibly proud of our Teamsters Local 322 members who actively participated in the River City Buddy Ball event. Their dedication to supporting individuals with special needs and fostering empowerment is a testament to the values we hold dear. Through their involvement, our members exemplify the true spirit of unity, compassion, and community engagement," said Brian Peyton, President of Local 322. "Together, we are making a positive impact and creating lasting connections that uplift hearts and inspire us all."

Jacob's Chance, a local non-profit organization, strives to enhance the lives of children and young adults with disabilities by promoting inclusivity through recreational activities. The River City Buddy Ball event brought together participants, volunteers, and supporters for a day of adaptive sports, games, and camaraderie.

With Local 322 members as their dedicated buddies, the participants enjoyed a range of activities. Teamsters embraced their roles as mentors and companions, providing encouragement, guidance, and unconditional support throughout the event.

The collaboration between Local 322 and Jacob's Chance exemplified the power of unity and community engagement. By coming together, they not only created a safe and welcoming environment but also fostered a sense of belonging for individuals who often face unique challenges in their day-to-day lives.

Through their involvement in the River City Buddy Ball event, Local 322 members demonstrated that solidarity extends beyond the workplace, reaching into the hearts of their community. By embracing inclusivity and celebrating diversity, they reinforced the Teamsters' legacy as advocates for social change and champions of a brighter future for all.

"Thank you to those that participated in the River City Buddy Ball event. It is because of you that we can positively impact our community while perpetuating a legacy of Teamsters caring for the greater good," said Keith Berkeley, Director of LIFT. "I would also like to thank Kate Mardigian, the Executive Director of Jacob's Chance, and Sadie Hodges, the Athletic Director of River City Buddy Ball for their crucial role in making our efforts a success!"

The LIFT program will continue to empower Local 322 members to make a positive impact in their communities, serving as a testament to their unwavering dedication to social responsibility. Together, they will continue to lift up individuals and organizations, creating a brighter future for all.

Teamsters Local 322 represents over 1,600 workers in Virginia. For more information, visit teamsterslocal322.org.

Contact:
Matt Maciejczak, (804) 321-0356
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 322

