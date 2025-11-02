Richmond Terrace Capital completes €1.5 billion fixed-rate deposit product suite

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by Richard Goldstein and Greg Masters, Richmond Terrace Capital has finalized a €1.5 billion investment into high-yielding, fixed-income assets, marking a major milestone in the continued growth of its fixed-rate deposit offerings.

This investment forms part of the Company's ongoing strategy to strengthen the underlying asset base supporting its fixed-rate deposit product range, which is structured to provide clients with exposure to diversified credit markets.

Strengthening the Foundation of Client Portfolios

The €1.5 billion allocation represents a significant step in expanding Richmond Terrace Capital's access to attractive yield opportunities within global credit markets. By securing a diversified pool of investment-grade and selectively higher-yielding instruments, the Company strengthens its ability to offer clients stable fixed-rate returns, even as interest-rate conditions evolve.

"This acquisition demonstrates our continued focus on sourcing high-quality, yield-generating assets for our investors," said Mr Richard Goldstein, Head of Wealth Management at Richmond Terrace Capital. "Our aim is to deliver consistent performance through disciplined asset selection and prudent risk management, while maintaining full transparency and investor confidence."

A Diversified and Disciplined Investment Approach

The newly purchased instruments span multiple sectors and jurisdictions, providing clients with:

Attractive fixed yields relative to traditional savings and term deposits

Diversification across a range of issuers and maturities to reduce concentration risk

Institutional-grade oversight, ensuring strong governance, credit assessment, and liquidity management.

The investment supports the continued roll-out of Richmond Terrace Capital's fixed-rate deposit product suite across Europe, Australia, and other key markets, and enhances the firm's ability to meet growing investor demand for reliable, income-based solutions.

A Forward-Looking Perspective

"As we look ahead, our focus remains on creating accessible, well-structured investment products that combine yield, security and simplicity," added Greg Masters, Chief Investment Officer. "This €1.5 billion investment allows us to further strengthen the products available to clients and deliver outcomes that align with our long-term vision of bridging institutional markets with everyday investors."

About Richmond Terrace Capital Pty Ltd

Richmond Terrace Capital Pty Ltd is an international investment management and private equity firm, with one of its flagship operations headquartered in London. The London office serves as a strategic hub for the firm's European activities, connecting institutional investors, pension funds, and private clients to opportunities across dynamic, high-growth asset classes.

Leveraging deep sector expertise and research-driven strategies, Richmond Terrace Capital is focused on delivering consistent value, innovative investment solutions, and long-term performance for clients on a global scale.

