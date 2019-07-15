Richmond, VA ad agency Familiar Creatures advertises itself to all the other Richmonds

In Richmond, CA, Richmond, KY and Richmond, TX, passersby will encounter a billboard that reads "Helping brands go national. Straight from Richmond*." Under the asterisk they'll see, "*Virginia," plus the agency's website.

"We wanted to come up with a cheeky way to 'tell' but also 'show' our capabilities to challenger brands across the country," remarked Dustin Artz, co-founder of Familiar Creatures. "Billboards were a natural fit as we specialize in upper funnel marketing, and they have stopping power that ads on social channels are losing these days."

The advertising agency worked with three separate outdoor companies—Lamar, Clear Channel and Outfront Media—in order to coordinate the campaign, which runs for 2-4 weeks.

Familiar Creatures is an advertising agency based in Richmond, VA. Formed in 2018 by industry veterans, the agency's production company-model allows them to deliver high quality creative quickly and affordably for challenger brands that want to compete on the national stage.

