Richmond's Growth Highlights Importance of Embracing New Construction Methods

DPR Construction's Langdon Lynch Highlights How Prefabrication, Virtual Design and Construction (VDC), and Collaboration Can Provide Certainty

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three considerations are key to successful construction in support of Richmond's continued growth, according to DPR Construction's Langdon Lynch, addressing attendees of a Bisnow 2025 outlook program. RVA's growth has been spurred by its strategic location along the I-95 corridor, land availability, affordability, a skilled workforce, and a vibrant quality of life, all of which combine to make the city as a top destination for investment. Lynch, DPR's regional prefabrication lead, specifically highlighted the role of prefab as well as establishing cost/schedule certainty and collaboration with design teams as primary things project owners can focus on in a busy market.

Transforming Construction Delivery with Prefabrication

Prefabrication improves efficiency, scalability, and quality across market sectors. Manufacturing components such as structural panels and mechanical systems in controlled environments, like DPR's local prefabrication assembly facility ensures precision while reducing waste.

Additionally, prefabrication supports cost and schedule predictability through early design standardization and bulk material purchasing. Prefabrication also allows critical production steps to occur off-site in parallel with site preparation, significantly reducing project timelines.

Early Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) Contributes to Cost and Schedule Predictability

Project owners crave certainty in construction budgets and timelines. Early planning allows teams to work through challenges and proactively address risks.

VDC helps surface potential issues before they appear in the field. VDC also enhances cost control by enabling precise material estimation, reducing excess materials, and improving workforce planning. By unlocking prefabrication, VDC's detailed workflows help ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.

Fostering Design Collaboration

Early engagement of design, construction, and manufacturing teams is critical for project success. Through design workshops, aligning goals, and addressing potential challenges during planning, teams minimize costly redesigns and improve stakeholder trust.

Richmond's experienced professionals leverage tools like VDC and local expertise to navigate zoning, utilities, and infrastructure challenges, ensuring projects align with the city's growth goals.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education, and commercial markets. Founded in 1990, DPR is a private, employee-owned company. DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 11,000 professionals across its family of companies.

