RichRelevance Once Again Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RichRelevance, the global leader in omnichannel experience personalization is named a 'Leader' in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines[1] for the second year in a row.

Gartner evaluated 13 vendors in the benchmark research and industry guide on providers of Personalization and placed RichRelevance in the leader's quadrant, based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

The report highlighted RichRelevance's strengths in data and analytics including a real-time streaming architecture and data science workbench for richer customer profiles and deeper shopping context, and the platform's ability to offer greater business user controls in cross-selling recommendations, and predictive journey optimization using AI.

The report also cited RichRelevance's joint go-to-market with Manthan Software, which enables RichRelevance's platform to extend to new personalization use cases and industry verticals.

"Being recognized by Gartner for the second time is quite an honor. We're consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation for our customers, improving the omnichannel experience for greater commerce and marketing outcomes. With Manthan Software, we're ushering in a new era of algorithmic customer experience for our clients, where we seamlessly integrate data, decisioning and delivery to provide the most comprehensive stack of advanced personalization technology in the market today," said Sarath Jarugula, CEO at RichRelevance.

"Hyper-personalization in RichRelevance, now with Manthan, goes beyond simple rules-driven engagement and combines rich, cross-channel behavioral profiles across digital and stores, real-time context, machine learning and orchestration across channels to execute omnichannel personalization," said Raj Badarinath, CMO at RichRelevance, "This offers Retailers and Brands a real choice to break free of the Stockholm syndrome induced by the large marketing cloud vendors and the Russian roulette of the single use case startups."

RichRelevance is the global leader in Experience Personalization, driving digital growth and brand loyalty for 200 of the world's largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers including REI, Burberry, CDW, ShopDirect, ATEA, Komplett, Coop.SE and Office Depot. The company leverages advanced AI technologies to bridge the experience gap between marketing and commerce to help digital marketing leaders stage memorable experiences that speak to individuals – at scale, in real-time, and across the customer lifecycle. Headquartered in San Francisco, RichRelevance serves clients in 44 countries from 9 offices around the globe.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

