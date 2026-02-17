Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR) Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Richtech Robotics Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: RR) publicly traded securities between January 27, 2026 and 12:00 p.m. EST on January 29, 2026, all dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until April 3, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Richtech Robotics class action lawsuit. Captioned Diez v. Richtech Robotics Inc., No. 26-cv-00231 (D. Nev.), the Richtech Robotics class action lawsuit charges Richtech Robotics as well as certain of Richtech Robotics' top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Richtech Robotics develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry.

The Richtech Robotics class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period Richtech Robotics claimed that it had a collaborative and commercial relationship with Microsoft when it did not.

The Richtech Robotics class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 29, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. EST, Hunterbrook Media published an article entitled "Breaking: Microsoft Denies Partnership with Richtech Robotics," which alleged that "'Richtech participated in an AI Co-Innovation Lab engagement, which is a standard customer engagement focused on exploring and prototyping AI solutions using Microsoft technologies . . . . There is no commercial element in this lab engagement.'" On this news, the price of Richtech Robotics Class B stock fell more than 29% over two trading days, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Richtech Robotics publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Richtech Robotics class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Richtech Robotics investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Richtech Robotics shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Richtech Robotics class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

