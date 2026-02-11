Richtech Robotics (RR) Hit With Securities Class Action Amid Questions About Possible Pump and Dump - Hagens Berman

RR Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ: RR) has been hit with a securities class action lawsuit after Hunterbrook Media reported on January 29, 2026 that Microsoft denied a commercial partnership with Richtech, sending the price of Richtech shares down over 20% that day. The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Richtech securities between January 27, 2026 and January 29, 2026.

The severe market reaction has prompted national shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into the complaint's claims that Richtech violated the federal securities laws. The firm urges Richtech investors who suffered significant losses to contact the firm now to discuss their rights.

Class Period: Jan. 27, 2026 – Jan. 29, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Apr. 3, 2026

Richtech Robotics (RR) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit is focused on the propriety of Richtech's statements concerning its AI-driven robot business.

More specifically, on January 27, 2026, Richtech issued a press release touting "a hands-on collaboration with Microsoft through the Microsoft AI Co-Innovation Labs to jointly develop and deploy agentic artificial intelligence capabilities in real-world robotic systems." CEO Wayne Huang emphasized, "[o]ur collaboration with Microsoft reflects a shared focus on applying advanced AI to practical, real-world use cases."

This news implying a meaningful commercial relationship between the two companies sent the price of Richtech shares soaring 30% higher on huge volume that day.

Then, on January 28, 2026, the company announced a dilutive at-the-market private placement with an institutional investor of 8.5 million Class B common shares.

The complaint alleges that Richtech misled investors into believing that it had a meaningful collaborative and commercial relationship with Microsoft when it did not.

Investors' hopes related to Richtech's January 27 announcement were dashed two days later. On January 29, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published "Breaking: Microsoft Denies Partnership With Richtech Robotics," reporting that "Microsoft tells Hunterbrook Media the engagement was a 'standard' customer program with 'no commercial element.'"

According to Hunterbrook's reporting, a Microsoft representative said "'[t]here is no commercial element in this lab engagement.'" The report also highlighted that "the 'collaboration' Richtech announced appears to be participation in a free prototyping program available to Microsoft customers – not a commercial partnership."

The market swiftly reacted to this news, sending the price of Richtech shares spiraling over 20% lower on huge volume that day.

"We're focused on whether Richtech may have intentionally misled investors in order to accomplish the dilutive equity raise and whether the developments are a new flavor of AI washing," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

