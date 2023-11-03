Ricinoleic Acid Market size to grow by USD 103.27 million from 2023 to 2028, Arvalli Castor Derivatives Pvt. Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Akshay Chemicals, and more among key companies - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

03 Nov, 2023, 16:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ricinoleic acid market is expected to grow by USD 103.27 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.59% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand from major end-users is notably driving the ricinoleic acid market. However, factors such as the high price of castor seeds due to adverse climatic conditions may impede market growth. The market is segmented by end-user (lubricants and grease, cosmetics and personal care, surfactants, and others), type (industrial-grade and optimal grade), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ricinoleic Acid Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ricinoleic Acid Market 2024-2028

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the ricinoleic acid market including Acme Synthetic Chemicals, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Akshay Chemicals, and Arvalli Castor Derivatives Pvt. Ltd, Aura Refoils Pvt. Ltd, Biomol GmbH, Cayman Chemical, Girnar Industries, Gokul Agro Resources, ITOH OIL CHEMICALS CO. LTD., Jacob Stern and Sons Inc., Jayant Agro Organics Ltd., KAVYA PHARMA, Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, N.K. Industries Ltd., Royal Castor Products Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Univar Solutions Inc..

Ricinoleic Acid Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

  • Arvalli Castor Derivatives Pvt. Ltd - The company offers ricinoleic acid used to manufacture greases, soaps, resins, plasticizers, ethoxylated derivatives, and rust-proofing compounds.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Ricinoleic Acid Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

End-user

  • The lubricants and grease segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Due to its high density and viscosity, ricinoleic acid has been widely used in the manufacture of lubricants and grease. Lubricants are substances that help to reduce friction between moving surfaces that are constantly in contact with each other.

Geography 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 58% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the major factors that has helped to increase the market for ricinoleic acid in this region is an increased production of castor oil and ricinoleic acid, one of its derivatives, particularly in India.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

The acrylic acid derivatives market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,767.26 million.

The Formic Acid (HCOOH) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 485.04 million. 

Ricinoleic Acid Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.59%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 103.27 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.45

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key countries

China, India, France, the UK, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Acme synthetic chemicals, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Akshay Chemicals, Arvalli Castor Derivatives Pvt. Ltd, Aura Refoils Pvt. Ltd, Biomol GmbH, Cayman Chemical, Girnar Industries, Gokul Agro Resources, ITOH OIL CHEMICALS CO. LTD., Jacob Stern and Sons Inc., Jayant Agro Organics Ltd., KAVYA PHARMA, Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, N.K. Industries Ltd., Royal Castor Products Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Univar Solutions Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User 

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Concierge Medicine Market size to grow by USD 6.37 billion from 2023 to 2028- Technavio

Concierge Medicine Market size to grow by USD 6.37 billion from 2023 to 2028- Technavio

The concierge medicine market is expected to grow by USD 6.37 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a...
Online Financing Platform For SMBs Market is to grow by USD 14.34 billion from 2023 to 2028, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like American Express Co., Biz2Credit Inc. and Enova International Inc., and many more - Technavio

Online Financing Platform For SMBs Market is to grow by USD 14.34 billion from 2023 to 2028, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like American Express Co., Biz2Credit Inc. and Enova International Inc., and many more - Technavio

The online financing platform for SMBs market is estimated to grow by USD 14.34 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.64%. The online...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.