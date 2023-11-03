Ricinoleic Acid Market size to grow by USD 103.27 million from 2023 to 2028, Arvalli Castor Derivatives Pvt. Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Akshay Chemicals, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ricinoleic acid market is expected to grow by USD 103.27 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.59% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand from major end-users is notably driving the ricinoleic acid market. However, factors such as the high price of castor seeds due to adverse climatic conditions may impede market growth. The market is segmented by end-user (lubricants and grease, cosmetics and personal care, surfactants, and others), type (industrial-grade and optimal grade), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the ricinoleic acid market including Acme Synthetic Chemicals, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Akshay Chemicals, and Arvalli Castor Derivatives Pvt. Ltd, Aura Refoils Pvt. Ltd, Biomol GmbH, Cayman Chemical, Girnar Industries, Gokul Agro Resources, ITOH OIL CHEMICALS CO. LTD., Jacob Stern and Sons Inc., Jayant Agro Organics Ltd., KAVYA PHARMA, Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, N.K. Industries Ltd., Royal Castor Products Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Univar Solutions Inc..

Ricinoleic Acid Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Arvalli Castor Derivatives Pvt. Ltd - The company offers ricinoleic acid used to manufacture greases, soaps, resins, plasticizers, ethoxylated derivatives, and rust-proofing compounds.

Ricinoleic Acid Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

End-user

The lubricants and grease segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Due to its high density and viscosity, ricinoleic acid has been widely used in the manufacture of lubricants and grease. Lubricants are substances that help to reduce friction between moving surfaces that are constantly in contact with each other.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 58% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the major factors that has helped to increase the market for ricinoleic acid in this region is an increased production of castor oil and ricinoleic acid, one of its derivatives, particularly in India .

Ricinoleic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.59% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 103.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries China, India, France, the UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acme synthetic chemicals, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Akshay Chemicals, Arvalli Castor Derivatives Pvt. Ltd, Aura Refoils Pvt. Ltd, Biomol GmbH, Cayman Chemical, Girnar Industries, Gokul Agro Resources, ITOH OIL CHEMICALS CO. LTD., Jacob Stern and Sons Inc., Jayant Agro Organics Ltd., KAVYA PHARMA, Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, N.K. Industries Ltd., Royal Castor Products Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Univar Solutions Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

