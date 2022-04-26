Ricinoleic Acid Market Size to Grow by USD 90.64 Bn| 58% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Ricinoleic Acid Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Acme synthetic chemicals

Adani Wilmar Ltd.

AKSHAY CHEMICALS

Arvalli Castor Derivatives Pvt. Ltd

Aura Refoils Pvt. Ltd

Biomol GmbH

Cayman Chemical Co.

Girnar Industries

Gokul Agro Resources

Guangzhou Reullei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd.

ITOH OIL CHEMICALS Co. Ltd.

Jacob Stern and Sons Inc.

and Sons Inc. Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.

KAVYA PHARMA

Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

N.K. Industries Ltd.

Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals

Royal Castor Products Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 58 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and India are the most important markets for ricinoleic acid. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, increased production of castor oil and ricinoleic acid, particularly in India, will aid ricinoleic acid market expansion in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as China, India, France, the UK, Brazil, China, India, and France, are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Ricinoleic Acid Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The lubricants and grease segment will grow its ricinoleic acid market share significantly. People have increasingly begun to use lubricants and grease to avoid corrosion and friction, as well as to reduce the heat generated by persistent surface contact, which is expected to fuel the segment's expansion. Ricinoleic acid, which is used in lubricants and corrosion, helps to keep moving components apart, protects them from wear, and transports impurities and debris away. As a result, all of these variables are likely to boost the grease and lubricants industry, and thus the growth of ricinoleic acid.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors of ricinoleic acid market growth is rising demand from major end-users. Another trend that is contributing to market expansion is the growing shift toward bio-based chemicals. One of the reasons impeding the expansion of the ricinoleic acid market is the high price of castor seeds due to adverse weather conditions.

Customize Your Report

Ricinoleic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 90.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.43 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, India, France, UK, Brazil, China, India, France, UK, Brazil, China, India, France, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acme synthetic chemicals, Adani Wilmar Ltd., AKSHAY CHEMICALS, Arvalli Castor Derivatives Pvt. Ltd, Aura Refoils Pvt. Ltd, Biomol GmbH, Cayman Chemical Co., Girnar Industries, Gokul Agro Resources, Guangzhou Reullei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd., ITOH OIL CHEMICALS Co. Ltd., Jacob Stern and Sons Inc., Jayant Agro Organics Ltd., KAVYA PHARMA, Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, N.K. Industries Ltd., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Royal Castor Products Ltd., and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Lubricants and grease - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Lubricants and grease - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Lubricants and grease - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Lubricants and grease - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Lubricants and grease - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cosmetics and personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cosmetics and personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Surfactants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Surfactants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Acme synthetic chemicals

Exhibit 97: Acme synthetic chemicals - Overview



Exhibit 98: Acme synthetic chemicals - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Acme synthetic chemicals - Key offerings

10.4 Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Adani Wilmar Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Adani Wilmar Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Adani Wilmar Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Aura Refoils Pvt. Ltd

Exhibit 103: Aura Refoils Pvt. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 104: Aura Refoils Pvt. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Aura Refoils Pvt. Ltd - Key offerings

10.6 Girnar Industries

Exhibit 106: Girnar Industries - Overview



Exhibit 107: Girnar Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Girnar Industries - Key offerings

10.7 Gokul Agro Resources

Exhibit 109: Gokul Agro Resources - Overview



Exhibit 110: Gokul Agro Resources - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Gokul Agro Resources - Key offerings

10.8 ITOH OIL CHEMICALS Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 112: ITOH OIL CHEMICALS Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: ITOH OIL CHEMICALS Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: ITOH OIL CHEMICALS Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 120: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 123: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.11 N.K. Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 125: N.K. Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: N.K. Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: N.K. Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Royal Castor Products Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Royal Castor Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Royal Castor Products Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Royal Castor Products Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

