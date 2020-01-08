Rick Abbott Promoted To Chief Operating Officer Of Circuit of The Americas

"Rick has brought a new level of planning and preparation to all facets of COTA's operations. After leading the company through its most successful Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, implementing a system of responsibility and accountability, as well as bringing a new level of planning and preparation to all facets of COTA's operations, Rick has been a key part of COTA's growth and overall success," said COTA CEO and Chairman, Bobby Epstein. "With Rick as Chief Operating Officer, I am confident that he will enhance our current efforts and help COTA grow as an international travel destination."

Abbott has been instrumental in the implementation and growth of current ventures, including the Germania Insurance Amphitheater and the USL Austin Bold FC team. During Abbott's time so far at COTA, he has designed and implemented business operations for the entire company, worked closely with the CFO on annual operations and capital budgeting, and directed operational strategies to steer COTA on its journey to become an international entertainment destination.

Prior to joining COTA in 2018, Rick had successful leadership roles overseeing NBC's Rockefeller Center and ESPN's worldwide operations. After a stint in professional baseball, Rick has devoted his more than twenty year career in preparation for the role of Chief Operating Officer, and Circuit of The Americas is pleased he has accepted the position.

Since opening its doors in October 2012, COTA continues to grow and evolve to become one of Austin's top destinations, giving guests of all ages and interests a variety of experiences in one space. As COO, Abbott's unique experiences and background will take COTA to the next level, positioning itself as an international entertainment destination by offering guests the very best in high-octane fun and customer service.

About Circuit of The Americas

Experience the unfiltered thrill of being alive at Circuit of The Americas, in Austin, Texas. Watch the racing world's most elite competitors negotiate our acclaimed 20 turn course, white knuckling their way around the greatest circuit in the world. Raise your voice and dance with tens of thousands of fans as the hottest musical acts perform live at Austin's largest outdoor music venue. Stand Texas-tall on top of our 250-foot Observation Deck (the most Instagrammed place in Texas) and get a VIP view of top racing action that is viewed by over 200 million people from around the world each year. The 1,500-acre campus is home to award-winning performance venues including an Amphitheater voted the Best New Major Concert Venue by Pollstar in 2013, the 83,000-person capacity Super Stage and the 6,000 seat multi-purpose stadium that is home to the Austin Bold FC. The campus also offers driving experiences including COTA Karting and the Audi Driving Experience, as well as expansive meeting and hospitality spaces with over 150,000 square feet of meeting space including a conference center and ballroom designed for large group, private or corporate events. You can also enjoy a full hook-up at the Revline RV Park complete with a trophy catch and release fishing lake.

For more information and to download videos and photos, visit www.thecircuit.com. For an experience as unique as Austin and a rush you'll never forget, visit Circuit of The Americas, where exhilaration happens.

