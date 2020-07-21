Rick Albuck Joins the GoodEarth Products Executive Team as Vice President of Sales & Marketing

FORT LEE, N.J., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodEarth Products, Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality, products for cleaning and maintaining facilities, is proud to announce the appointment of veteran sales and marketing executive Rick Albuck to the position of Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Reporting directly to GoodEarth CEO Steward Mandler, Rick will be responsible for all direct and channel sales efforts with a focus on expanding adoption of GoodEarth's products, as well as overseeing all of GoodEarth's marketing operations, facilitating and initiating the company's core strategic goals across all product areas.

Rick Albuck

Rick is a proven visionary and strategic thinker with a long record of success in strategic marketing, sales and development. He served in a wide variety of executive positions at NAPCO Media from 1994 to 2014, beginning as Sales Development Manager for Dealerscope Magazine and eventually rising to the position of Senior Vice President. At NAPCO, Rick demonstrated exceptional ability to conceive and develop creative sales and marketing strategies and implement a customer-focused culture through critical training and customer support initiatives. In 2014 he joined Fort Worth, TX-based 2020 Companies as Vice President of Business Development, where he provided strategic leadership and orchestrated all bottom-line factors which include new business development and executing strategic business plans. At 2020 Companies, Rick conducted business analysis, managed day-to-day operations, and led project teams to ensure all organizational objectives were met in the market and to the highest satisfaction of the company's Fortune 500 clients.

"Rick is a seasoned leader with significant experience accelerating sales in public markets, providing strategic leadership and operating efficiently at scale. He will quickly create momentum for GoodEarth as well as deliver value for our customers," notes Stewart Mandler, Founder and CEO, GoodEarth.

"Rick joins GoodEarth at an ideal time because he can quickly build deeper relationships with our customers and distributors. He is a strong leader who can accelerate our Company objectives and realize GoodEarth and our partners' sales goals," adds Artin Ghazarian, COO, GoodEarth.

A graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, Rick is a Professional Associations Executive Board Member, as well as a longstanding member of the Anti-Defamation League – Consumer Technology Division. He is the recipient of the S. David Feir Humanitarian Award, Anti-Defamation League, a prestigious award that honors leaders in the business and professional world who have attached the pinnacle of success in their chosen field of endeavor.

About GoodEarth Products

GoodEarth Products, founded in 1996, manufactures and distributes products used to clean, maintain, and operate facilities. GoodEarth is a fast-growing manufacturer of cleaning supplies, Maintenance, Repair & Operations products (MRO), Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) products & personal care amenities. www.goodearthproducts.com

