Rick Barnett is Recognized As NACD Directorship Certified™

The NACD Directorship Certification program, the nation's premier certification for board directors, provides a tangible assessment of a director's understanding of the essential knowledge required to lead in today's boardrooms. Certification also facilitates continuous learning, and allows directors to showcase their governance knowledge to the companies they serve and to other stakeholders in the broader governance community.

"I am honored to join the distinguished and diverse group of individuals who make up the NACD Directorship Certification community and who are committed to advancing the highest standards of boardroom excellence," said Rick Barnett NACD.DC]. "The information I've learned and verified via NACD's certification program are key assets to the companies I serve, as well as to my professional growth as a director."

Mr. Barnett is the former president and chief executive officer of Satellite Healthcare, the 6th largest dialysis and kidney care company in the U.S. with 90 locations across the country, where he served from 2014 to January 2021. Prior to Satellite Healthcare, Mr. Barnett served as executive officer and senior vice president of VHA, Inc (now Vizient), a leading healthcare performance improvement company serving hospitals across the U.S. He also has served as the president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center, a 276-bed hospital and trauma center, in Redding, California.

Mr. Barnett serves as the board chair of the National Kidney Foundation in the Northern California and Pacific Northwest regions and a member of their nominating, strategic partnerships, and membership committees since 2018. He also serves on the SeaStar Medical Board of Directors and serves as Chair of governance/compensation/management development committees as well as audit committee. Mr. Barnett previously served on the Board of Directors at Satellite Healthcare a member of the finance, quality, risk/compliance, and governance/compensation committees. Mr. Barnett received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management at Pacific Union College and a Master of Business Administration in Business Development from California State University, Fullerton.

"NACD Certified Directors demonstrate their keen awareness that directorship is a profession that, like all professions, requires continuous learning," said Peter R. Gleason, NACD's CEO. "Rick Barnett is leading the way in achieving and maintaining the highest credential available to directors in the United States." To learn more about NACD Directorship Certification, visit Certification.NACDOnline.org.

