HONOLULU and HEALDSBURG, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Bartalini Presents and Gracianna Winery are proud to announce the Gracianna Concert Series, an exclusive program designed to pair world-class entertainment with the warmth and meaning of the Gracianna experience. Launching its inaugural season, the series is honored to welcome multi-platinum selling, Tony®, EMMY®, and five-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer songwriter Josh Groban. With more than 35 million albums sold and headline appearances at legendary venues on multiple continents, he continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Rick Bartalini Presents & Gracianna Winery Launch the Gracianna Concert Series in Hawaiʻi with Exclusive Josh Groban Appearance

Concert Details:

Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026 – ONE NIGHT ONLY

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: Blaisdell Arena, Honolulu, Hawaiʻi

Gracianna Medallion Club members can reach out to their ticket concierge here:

https://gracianna.com/the-gracianna-concert-series-in-hawaii/. General public tickets go on sale Friday, November 28, 2025.

"This series is about more than entertainment, it is about connection," said Rick Bartalini, CEO of Rick Bartalini Presents. "With this partnership I am hoping to bring a little bit of wine country to Hawaiʻi and share some of what I grew up around with our community here in Hawaiʻi. Gracianna wines are for those with something to be grateful for. Our shows are about bringing people together, so this series is a way to say thank you to Hawaiʻi and to the fans who keep coming back."

"When people think of Sonoma County they think of beautiful vineyards, great wine, and relaxed hospitality. We want to bring a taste of that feeling to Hawaiʻi," Bartalini added.

Elevated Experiences Only for Gracianna Medallion Club® Members

The Gracianna Concert Series introduces opportunities available exclusively to Gracianna Medallion Club® Members:

Premium Seat Packages — special access to seat selection managed by our ticket concierge.

— special access to seat selection managed by our ticket concierge. Winemaker Dinners & Receptions — intimate, curated gatherings hosted by Gracianna Winery before select shows, pairing Gracianna wines with Hawaiian-influenced cuisine. (Coming soon)

— intimate, curated gatherings hosted by Gracianna Winery before select shows, pairing Gracianna wines with Hawaiian-influenced cuisine. (Coming soon) Exclusive Resort Hospitality Experiences — special partnership rates with select luxury resorts, combining overnight stays and elevated dining to create luxury getaway experiences. (Coming soon)

"At Gracianna, our wines are the 'thank you' wines," said Lisa Amador, Partner at Gracianna Winery. "The Gracianna Concert Series is another way for us to express gratitude — by creating deeply personal, luxurious experiences that blend community, celebration, and the joy of experiencing live music together."

Amador remarks, "Food, music, and wine bring people together. Josh Groban opens the Gracianna Concert Series with a can't-miss Honolulu performance at Blaisdell Arena, produced by our friends at Rick Bartalini Presents."

With Rick Bartalini Presents' legacy of iconic concerts and Gracianna Winery's ethos of gratitude, the Gracianna Concert Series will set a new benchmark for upscale entertainment in the islands.

ABOUT RICK BARTALINI PRESENTS

Concert industry veteran Rick Bartalini has produced landmark performances for nearly three decades with artists including Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire, Journey, and Janet Jackson. His shows are known for meticulous production and have become a hallmark of excellence in Hawaiʻi and beyond, bringing hundreds of thousands of fans together for extraordinary nights. https://rbpconcerts.com/

ABOUT GRACIANNA WINERY

The Amador Family of Sonoma County are the owners of the resilient award-winning Gracianna Winery, a "fruit-first" craft winery on the Miracle Mile of Westside Road in Healdsburg, CA. Gracianna wines are for those with something to be grateful for. https://www.gracianna.com

