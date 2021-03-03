Rick Eames Joins Mobilize.Net as Chief Product Officer

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilize.Net today announced that Rick Eames has joined the company as its Chief Product Officer. Reporting directly to Chairman and CEO Tom Button, Eames is responsible for driving the company's market-leading software translation product strategy, with direct oversight of the program management and user experience (UX) design functions.

Rick Eames, Chief Product Officer, Mobilize.Net

Eames has spent his career building and scaling software and technology businesses. He joins Mobilize.Net from Expedia where he led the product group behind Expedia's financial and transaction engines. Previously, he spent time at GoDaddy and Microsoft in a number of product and user experience leadership roles.

"Rick is an extraordinary leader with a proven track record of leading successful product organizations that deliver at scale," said Tom Button, Chairman and CEO of Mobilize.Net. "He shares our values, commitment to excellence and dedication to creating excellent customer experiences."

"Mobilize.Net source code translation technology is world renowned," said Rick Eames. "It's not hard to understand why Microsoft chose Mobilize.Net to address its most critical app migration needs, or why Snowflake chose it to help mobilize the world's data to the cloud. I look forward to making this technology even more accessible to organizations of every size, as they plan their own digital transformation."

About Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net products translate valuable source code from toxic legacy platforms to cutting edge languages and frameworks, preserving functional equivalence while eradicating technical debt during large scale migrations to the cloud. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code. Mobilize.Net migration technology is the chosen solution for Snowflake and Microsoft customers. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, WA, and is led by former Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Tom Button. Find out more at https://www.mobilize.net.

