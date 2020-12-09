Rick Gaston Joins Steward Partners Global Advisory as Mid-Atlantic Divisional President

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), has named Rick Gaston as Divisional President for the Mid-Atlantic Division. He succeeds Jeffrey Gonyo, who recently relocated to Florida and will head up the new Southern Division as Divisional President and continue in his role as Head of Recruiting for Steward Partners.

Prior to joining Steward Partners, Gaston spent more than eight years with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., the last five as Business Development Consultant. In his new role he will be working with Steward Partners current advisors to help them drive their businesses forward as well as actively recruiting outstanding advisors who are compatible with Steward's model of partnered independence.

"We've worked with Rick since Steward Partners was first launched and couldn't have found a better candidate to lead and continue the growth of our Mid-Atlantic Division," said Doug Kentfield, Head of Wealth Management, Steward Partners Global Advisors. "He has been a terrific partner of ours at Raymond James helping us to recruit and transition advisors that fit our model. As we welcome him to the Steward Partners family, we look forward to continuing our productive relationship with Raymond James."

"Over the last seven years I've watched, and couldn't help to be impressed by, the phenomenal growth of Steward Partners as I supported them in the role I had with Raymond James," explained Rick Gaston. "As I helped advisors transition from other firms to Steward Partners, I got to know the leadership team and had a chance to see its culture in practice. The firm has gone from zero to almost 150 advisors in 24 offices and I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth trajectory by building out our presence in the Mid-Atlantic region."

Steward Partners is an employee-owned, full service independent partnership that caters to family and multigenerational wealth. In 2020, Steward Partners was recognized on the Greater Washington Area Best Places To Work list, an annual awards program presented by the Washington Business Journal. Other recent accolades include being ranked #24 on Barron's 2020 List of Top 100 RIA Firms.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

With offices in Newtown, CT, Washington, DC, Clearwater, FL, Andover and Boston, MA, Baltimore and Bethesda, MD, Portland, ME, St. Louis, MO, Hendersonville, NC, Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH, Paramus and Morristown, NJ, Albany and New York City, NY, Conshohocken, PA, Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX, and Norfolk and Richmond, VA, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including: assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan.

Washington Business Journal BPTW: This honor is not awarded based on investment advisory services rendered.

These rankings may not be representative of any one client's experience, are not an endorsement, and are not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Barron's or the Washington Business Journal.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,200 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $930 billion as of 9/30/2020.

Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.

Media Contact:

Michaela Morales

JConnelly

[email protected]

973.224.7152

SOURCE Steward Partners Global Advisory

Related Links

http://www.stewardpartners.com

