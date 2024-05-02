RICK HARBUS UNVEILS INNOVATIVE STRUCTURED NOTES STRATEGY, ACHIEVING UNPRECEDENTED GROWTH IN MANAGED WEALTH AT HBW ADVISORY

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Harbus, a seasoned Investment Fiduciary and Partner at HBW Advisory, has introduced an innovative application of structured notes, setting a new standard in investment strategies and substantially enhancing client wealth. This pioneering approach, along with a staggering 1,535% increase in client assets over the past six months, and the expansion of his team, positions Rick as a leading figure in the financial advisory landscape.

Structured notes, traditionally a tool for sophisticated institutional investors, have been uniquely adapted by Rick to benefit his diverse clientele. Unlike typical applications, Rick's method involves a tiered investment strategy that balances short-term, moderate-risk investments with traditional market instruments for long-term, higher-risk opportunities. This approach not only maximizes income generation with reduced capital but also significantly mitigates risk. "Our use of structured notes is tailored to ensure clients achieve their financial goals with optimal security and efficiency, making high returns more accessible," said Rick Harbus.

"Integrating structured notes into our investment offerings has revolutionized the way we manage risk and generate returns for our clients. This strategy has allowed us to provide robust financial solutions that are uniquely suited to the needs and objectives of each client," Rick added, reflecting on the impact of this innovation.

Since the introduction of structured notes into his practice in November 2023, Rick has witnessed an unprecedented growth in managed assets. This growth underscores the effectiveness and client trust in Rick's innovative financial strategies. Moreover, Rick boasts the highest average account value per client at HBW Advisory, further demonstrating the success and appeal of his investment approach.

To support this rapid expansion and continue providing exceptional service, Rick Harbus has recently welcomed four new investment advisors to his team: Kyra King, Richard Young, Andrea Young, and Roy Edwards Van Muyen. "The expansion of our team is a testament to our commitment to serving our clients with the utmost dedication and expertise. Each new member brings a fresh perspective and valuable skills that enhance our collective capability," Rick commented.

Rick Harbus remains committed to leading the charge in financial innovation and client empowerment. His strategic use of structured notes and client-first philosophy ensures that HBW Advisory clients receive the most advanced and effective financial advice available.

About Rick Harbus

Rick Harbus is an Investment Fiduciary and Investment Advisor Representative, and a Partner at HBW Advisory. With over three decades of experience in the financial sector, Rick manages approximately $125 million in assets, demonstrating his commitment to excellence and client success. Known for his tactically managed investment strategies and a tiered investment approach, Rick specializes in retirement income and asset growth, with a particular expertise in advising federal employees. His philosophy centers on client education and empowerment, ensuring that every client is equipped to make informed financial decisions without succumbing to market pressures.

About HBW Advisory

HBW Advisory is a distinguished financial advisory firm that prides itself on its comprehensive approach to wealth management and client service. The firm's advisors are dedicated to providing customized financial solutions that address the unique needs and goals of each client. HBW Advisory employs a range of innovative strategies and tools to ensure the best possible outcomes for their clients' financial futures.

