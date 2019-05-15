Rick Martin Joins RentPath As Chief Financial Officer; Kim Payne To Retire

ATLANTA, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RentPath announced today that Richard (Rick) Martin, who most recently served as CFO of Symphony Health Solutions, replaces Kim Payne as Chief Financial Officer of RentPath. Payne, an industry veteran and long-time RentPath executive, will retire after a brief transition period. Martin reports to CEO Marc Lefar and is based in Atlanta.

As CFO of Symphony Health Solutions, Martin was responsible for accounting, FP&A, risk management, tax and treasury. Symphony Health Solutions is part of Symphony Technology Group, a private-equity-owned data analytics company that provides applications, analytics and consulting services to the health sciences industry. While there, he partnered with C-suite and sponsors to generate more than $800M in enterprise value.

During Payne's 28-year-tenure with RentPath, she served in a variety of roles, including interim CEO and, for the past 13 years, CFO. Of her significant contributions, Lefar said, "Kim has had an enormous impact on the company and its culture. She is both a good friend and trusted colleague to many. I've greatly appreciated her partnership and wise counsel and look forward to working with Rick in the same manner."

Martin also held the CFO role at Delta Career Education Corporation, a private-equity-backed operator of post-secondary career technical college, servicing 17,000 students on 35 campuses in nine states. As CFO, he had oversight of all financial operations as well as IT. While there, he led an enterprise-wide operational optimization initiative that resulted in a 33% increase in EBITDA.

"Rick has a long, distinguished career of value creation in dynamic business environments and we are fortunate to have him join our team," said Lefar.

Martin previously served as CFO of several other private-equity-backed companies including DecisionOne Corporation, General Fiber Corporation and Strategic Distribution, Inc. Prior roles include Vice President Finance, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer for Maxxim Medical, Inc. and Vice President Finance, Treasurer, Secretary (and interim CFO) for Pameco Corporation. He also has experience at UPS where he managed finances for various international assignments, built scalable infrastructure allowing expansion into new markets, led complex divestitures and oversaw financial implications of company spin-offs.

David Trujillo, TPG Capital partner and Chairman of the Board of RentPath stated, "Rick is a seasoned executive who brings years of experience leading the finance function at high growth companies. I have no doubt he will oversee a seamless transition as Kim moves into her well-deserved retirement."

Added Michael Dominguez of Providence Equity Partners, "On behalf of the board, I want to thank Kim for her tremendous service to the Company over the past three decades. I look forward to working with Rick who has been instrumental in providing vision, strategy and financial leadership at several growing businesses. I'm confident he will provide the same leadership to RentPath as we pursue our growth goals going forward."

Martin brings a wealth of experience to the role, as well as functional expertise in metrics-based management, working capital management and strategy & growth. He earned his B.S. in Accounting from the University of Connecticut and his Master of Science in Taxation from the University of Hartford.

"On behalf of all of our colleagues at RentPath, I'd like to thank Kim for her lasting contribution to the company over the course of a distinguished career," said Lefar. "We wish her all the best."

