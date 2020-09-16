Rick Miller receives National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) Distinguished Service Award for significant contributions to NASP leadership, specialty pharmacy industry

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) has bestowed upon Rick Miller, BSPharm, MBA, MSPharm, CSP, the Distinguished Service Award at the opening general session of its 2020 annual meeting. The Distinguished Service Award is given to the individual who has made a sustained contribution to leadership within NASP and the specialty pharmacy industry. Miller is vice president of clinical and professional services at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime.

(PRNewsfoto/AllianceRx Walgreens Prime)

"We are thrilled to present Rick Miller with the Distinguished Service Award. Rick has been an actively engaged and supportive NASP member since the organization's inception in 2012," says Sheila M. Arquette, RPH, president and chief executive officer of NASP. "Rick helped develop the CSP accreditation program and NASP is proud to be the only organization offering a specialty pharmacist credential to the industry. Rick was instrumental in helping secure initial support and an ongoing commitment from his employers – then Walgreens and now AllianceRx Walgreens Prime – for the NASP specialty pharmacy continuing education catalog of program offerings."

Over his three-decade long career, Miller has established and distinguished himself as an exemplary advocate for the specialty pharmacy industry. In addition to his history with NASP, Rick was responsible for developing an academic partnership with Duquesne University School of Pharmacy to develop one of the first in the country specialty pharmacy residency programs, accredited by the American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP). The residency program is now in its tenth year. In his current role at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, Rick is responsible for leading the development of patient and payer management programs; clinician and patient education programs; the legal and regulatory aspects of pharmacy practice; and the specialty pharmacy and home delivery accreditation process as part of pharmacy quality.

Earlier in his career, Rick served in various pharmacy roles at Walgreens, Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy, McKesson Specialty Pharmacy, and Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. He is a frequent speaker at industry meetings on topics ranging from product innovation and pharmacy automation to cloud-driven platforms accelerating data-driven healthcare. He has participated in more than two dozen specialty pharmacy-related research initiatives in the last decade alone. Rick is also an active member of ASHP and the Academy of Management Care Pharmacy (AMCP).

"Rick has dedicated his career to further educating pharmacists from students, interns and residents to fellow pharmacists and leaders in the industry. Whether speaking in his office, in lecture halls, or at national conferences, Rick's passion for specialty pharmacy always inspires his audience. Driven by doing what is best for the patient, he is committed to helping ensure pharmacists have the knowledge and tools to provide the best care possible," says Joel Wright, chief executive officer at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime.

Miller attributed his win to the support of early mentors who helped shape his career; and his family for their ongoing love and support. He also recognized colleagues at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime and NASP.

"Thank you to my colleagues at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime and Walgreens for the opportunity to work in the specialty pharmacy space in a clinically meaningful and impactful way. AllianceRx Walgreens Prime understands the complexities of the specialty patient, as well as the ever-changing environment in which we operate, and it provides the infrastructure for clinicians and team members to provide patients with hope and care for better tomorrows. I also thank NASP, for their leadership in the specialty space, as well as the opportunity to volunteer in multiple committees and subcommittees," said Miller, who accepted his award in a pre-recorded video played at the virtual conference.

"Rick has been a substantial contributor to specialty pharmacy education and the industry in general for many years. He is so deserving of this award and we are profoundly grateful to him for his long-standing contributions," added Arquette.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (alliancerxwp.com) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need every day. Formed in 2017 through a collaboration between Walgreens, one of the nation's largest chain drug stores, and Prime Therapeutics, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver the optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

Media Contact

Adrienne Foley

External communications manager

[email protected]

SOURCE AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

Related Links

https://www.alliancerxwp.com/

