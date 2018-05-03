"Education is the key to all opportunities ahead of these students," said Rick Najera. "Education is the best gift we can give and I am honored to be a part of a process that helps inspire students to achieve success through education."

The Rick Najera Performing Arts and Entertainment Scholarship was created in 2016 to encourage students of all ethnic backgrounds to pursue college degrees in creative arts such as film and television or theatre. This year, three students will receive the Rick Najera Performing Arts and Entertainment Scholarship totaling up to $1600. Qualifications were based on specific criteria such as GPA, desired degree, level of volunteer activity, letters of recommendation and more.

Rick Najera is a Broadway playwright, award-winning screenwriter, director, author, performer, comedian and host of Latino Thought Makers, a live show that originated and ran for five seasons at Oxnard College and is now touring the nation. Najera has spent his entire career advocating for diversity in entertainment and providing opportunities for the Hispanic market and people of color.

A reception will be held on May 9, 2018 in Oxnard College's Condor Cafe followed by an award ceremony in the Oxnard College Performing Arts Center auditorium. Free guest parking will be available in the H lot from 2:00pm until 6:00pm.

For more information on The Oxnard College Foundation scholarships: http://www.oxnardcollege.edu/college-information/foundation/scholarships.

Follow Rick Najera on social media @ricknajera or visit www.ricknajera.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rick-najera-performing-arts-and-entertainment-scholarship-to-be-awarded-to-college-students-300642318.html

SOURCE Oxnard College

Related Links

http://www.oxnardcollege.edu

