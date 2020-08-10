Rick Parnell, CEO of the Foundation for Climate Restoration Issues Statement on Bipartisan Legislation to Boost Research and Development of Carbon Removal Technologies

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a momentous occasion for the climate restoration movement. I commend the U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) on their bipartisan legislation to research and develop carbon capture and sequestration technologies. This is a necessary step that the Foundation for Climate Restoration has been advocating for, and we are pleased to see a commitment to robust research and development of these technologies from both sides of the aisle.

The trillion tons of excess carbon in our atmosphere are the main driver of climate change. Therefore, even with net-zero emissions, which is critically important, we are not addressing 95% of the problem. Carbon capture technologies that remove this excess CO 2 , paired with uses for the captured carbon that are permanent, scalable, and financeable, must be our foremost commitment. This is critical to restoring a healthy, pre-industrial level of atmospheric carbon.

The CREATE Act of 2020 recognizes the importance of research and development of carbon capture and sequestration through direct air capture, enhanced carbon mineralization, bioenergy with carbon capture and sequestration, forest restoration, soil carbon management, and direct ocean capture. These avenues of capture and sequestration have enormous potential to remove the excess carbon dioxide from our atmosphere and restore a safe and healthy climate. We are thus thrilled at the bipartisan effort to mobilize and scale these restorative technologies. Removal of atmospheric carbon, in concert with net-zero emissions, will safeguard the planet and ensure its survival for future generations.

About Rick Parnell and the Foundation for Climate Restoration:

Rick Parnell is the CEO of the Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR), a non-profit dedicated solely to restoring the climate to ensure a habitable planet for our youth and future generations. Climate restoration is the safe and permanent removal of the trillion tons of excess CO 2 from our atmosphere. F4CR works with entrepreneurs, investors, companies, scientists, faith leaders, governments, NGOs, and citizens globally to advance the use of natural and technological solutions for permanent carbon removal. For more information, visit www.f4cr.org .

Media Contact:

Alexandra Pony

PONY Communications

[email protected]

250.858.0656

SOURCE Foundation for Climate Restoration