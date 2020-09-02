Rick Parnell, CEO of the Foundation for Climate Restoration, Issues Statement on Pope Francis' Message on the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, Pope Francis delivered a heartfelt and cleareyed message about the state of our climate. It is an absolute honor to have Pope Francis acknowledge and encourage the movement for climate restoration, which is the safe and permanent removal of the trillion tons of excess CO 2 in our atmosphere. We too recognize that "climate restoration is of utmost importance, since we are in the midst of a climate emergency." The Pope has called on us "to do everything in our capacity to limit global average temperature rise," which we know is caused by the carbon we have been releasing into the atmosphere for over a century. We already have effective restorative technologies, and now we need only the political will. We, alongside Pope Francis, urge all nations "to adopt more ambitious national targets" and "to stand up for intra-generational and inter-generational solidarity at this critical moment." The future of our planet depends on it.

Restoration is the critical third pillar of climate action and must be done alongside mitigation and adaptation in concert and with urgency.

Rick Parnell is the CEO of the Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR), a non-profit dedicated to restoring the climate to ensure a habitable planet for future generations. Climate restoration, which must be done in conjunction with adaptation and mitigation, is the safe and permanent removal of the trillion tons of excess CO 2 from our atmosphere. F4CR works with entrepreneurs, investors, companies, scientists, faith leaders, governments, NGOs, and citizens from around the world to advance the use of natural and technological solutions for permanent carbon removal. For more information, visit www.f4cr.org .

