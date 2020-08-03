Rick Ratliff Joins Apervita As Chief Commercial Officer

Rick has held numerous executive posts in health IT over his 30+ year career, all of which involved building large-scale, secure healthcare networks. Most recently, Rick served as President of Network Services at ConnectiveRx, which provides tech-enabled commercialization services to leading pharmaceutical manufacturers to help patients get on and stay on prescribed medications. There he built the largest patient and healthcare provider communications network in the U.S.

Prior to that, he launched Accenture's global digital health practice which grew to over $250 million in annual revenue. Rick led the development of the Accenture Connected Health Platform that enabled secure exchange of health information to drive improved care coordination and patient engagement. This platform was implemented across the U.S. as well as entire countries, including Singapore and Australia. Prior to that, he served as the founding COO and then co-CEO of Surescripts, where he led the development of the largest U.S. health information network.

"Rick has spent his whole career building large-scale healthcare networks," said Kevin Hutchinson, CEO of Apervita. "I had the privilege of working with him at Surescripts, where he helped build the largest data interoperability network in the industry between pharmacies, providers and payers – a monumental undertaking at the time. I'm looking forward to partnering again and with his talents and experience, to further build out a platform that is transforming healthcare's fee-for-service model to a quality-centric model that reduces costs for all and drives to continually improve performance based on quality outcomes."

"Secure health data interoperability for payers and providers will improve care coordination, increase patient engagement, drive better quality measurement, and enable the performance insights to improve care," Ratliff said. "American healthcare has been moving in this direction for a long, long time. I've joined Apervita because I believe its digital platform represents the true, core infrastructure to finish that job and I look forward to working alongside the Apervita team to make this vision a reality."

Apervita's platform allows payers, providers and other stakeholders to share data as well as provide powerful performance-based applications. Apervita's quality measures engine currently supports more than 2,500 hospitals, with the ability to upload data related to quality measures for accreditation. This has saved the industry a projected savings of $90 million per year as they automate processes that typically consume many hours with traditional reporting.

Apervita's newest performance management products, launching this month, include a SaaS platform to make real-time provider quality measurement consistent, with simple-to-comprehend dashboards to inform quality improvement efforts; and a platform for payers to manage value-based contracts with provider partners in their networks.

About Apervita

Apervita is the trusted healthcare collaboration platform for quality improvement, value-based contract administration and interoperability. We empower payers and providers and other stakeholders to more efficiently and effectively measure clinical and financial performance, improve clinical quality and administer value-based contracts. By providing an independent, secure, trusted platform to perform shared analyses, Apervita uniquely allows stakeholders to gain mutual, continuous clinical and financial insights and integrate those insights in various systems and workflows simultaneously and at scale. Serving more than one in three hospitals in the United States and several nationally recognized health plans, Apervita conducts more than 10 billion value-based computations and insights for our clients every year. The company maintains office locations in Chicago and Boston.



