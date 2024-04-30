RICK RAY AND ROBERT G. ROSE TO BE FEATURED AT THE CAPITOL THEATER IN BURLINGTON, IOWA

- Ukraine: Films and Conversation - Two Filmmakers' Experiences -

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV), the producers of the syndicated television series Raw Travel®, announced that Robert G. Rose, the Producer of Raw Travel and the "My Summer in Ukraine" four-part docuseries will be teamed up with renowned veteran filmmaker Rick Ray of Los Angeles for "Ukraine: Films and Conversation – Two Filmmakers' Experiences" to be held at the Capitol Theater in Burlington, Iowa on May 14th, 2024 at 7 PM.

The two travel documentary filmmakers will present a program of their films and experiences in Ukraine amidst the ongoing war. Both filmmakers traveled to Ukraine at separate times and documented similar and different terrain as Russia's war on Ukraine progressed.

Together, the filmmakers will showcase clips of their film coverage and discuss with the audience their experiences and insight into what is happening in Ukraine and how their perspectives of the same war have shaped their viewpoints.

As they share their unique stories of Ukrainian people's struggle and resilience in the face of brutal conditions, they will each interview each other about each other's particular experiences while filming in a war zone, how they were similar, and how they differed.

Rick Ray's "Be Safe: Stories from Ukraine" is being developed. His website, RickRayFilms.com, has various clips of his experiences and productions from Ukraine.

Robert Rose's four-part docuseries "My Summer in Ukraine" is being broadcast on weekend syndication in 185 TV cities on local TV stations (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, etc.) nationwide through May 19, 2024. More content will also be posted at RawTravelUkraine.com and Raw Travel's YouTube channel, as well as on their social media platforms @RawTravelTV.

Rick Ray and Robert Rose have presented their travelogues at the Capitol Theater before, but this will be the first time they have screened and presented their Ukrainian stories together.

ABOUT THE CAPITOL THEATER, BURLINGTON, IOWA

Located in the heart of downtown Burlington, the restored Capitol Theater recaptures an era when movies and live entertainment were enjoyed in beautiful and unique theaters. This 1937 Art Deco jewel re-opened in 2012. The intimate 367-seat venue, along with its reception and gallery annex, hosts independent and classic films as well as local, regional, and national touring artists performing on a 1,500-square stage.

The vision of The Capitol is to be a vibrant self-sustaining performing arts center. Their mission is to use the power of the performing arts to enrich lives, to educate and entertain, to connect us socially and to contribute to the vitality of Burlington.

ABOUT RICK RAY

Award-winning cinematographer, writer, editor and director Rick Ray of Rick Ray Films has traveled the world to capture images of its peoples and cultures. He has produced numerous documentary films including the award-winning 10 Questions for The Dalai Lama, the highly regarded The Soul of India, Raise the Bamboo Curtain with Martin Sheen, and on regions as diverse as Syria, Namibia, Borneo, Lebanon, Iceland, Israel, and Bali and more.

When the Russia's full invasion in Ukraine began in 2022, Rick spent several weeks filming stock footage and documenting evidence of the atrocities and war crimes committed by the Russian military. He is also currently in edit on his own documentary "Be Safe: Stories from Ukraine" Rick is a very experienced speaker and presenter as a frequent lecturer at performing arts centers, universities and other venues across the United States.

ABOUT ROBERT G. ROSE

Robert G. Rose (Rob) is a media entrepreneur, travel and video journalist, creator, producer, and host of the long-running "RawTravel TV," an authentic, socially aware travel TV show.

Currently, Raw Travel is in its eleventh season. It is exhibited each weekend in 185 cities in 97% of the United States via local broadcast TV affiliates (CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, etc.) and several international territories, airlines, and select streaming outlets. My Summer in Ukraine is Rose's four-part documentary series that documents some of what he witnessed during his fifth and most in-depth trip to Ukraine in the summer of 2023.

Through a combination of solo travel, and travel that included embedding with humanitarians, plus travels with Anastasia Zui, a Ukrainian videographer, Rob was able to visit several towns, villages, and cities all over Ukraine, including several spots in or near active bombardment, such as Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and more.

He was also able to embed with Ukrainian troops during a kamikaze drone school training program as well as a top-secret military hospital working to rehabilitate amputee Ukrainian soldiers. Visit MySummerInUkraine.com for more information and RawTravel.tv/WhereToWatch for local tune-in information through May 19, 2024.

