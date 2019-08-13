Rick Ross Joins TIDAL's Elliott Wilson For CRWN Interview Today

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A few days after dropping one of the most anticipated albums of his career, Port of Miami 2, Rick Ross, is teaming up with TIDAL to appear on the CRWN interview series hosted by TIDAL's Director of Culture & Content, Elliott Wilson. Today, one of the rap game's biggest bosses will sit down to discuss the thirteen years between the 2006 release of Port of Miami and its follow up, the current state of hip-hop, his business initiatives and more.

The can't-miss interview will be exclusively livestreamed via TIDAL from NYC for fans across the globe.

Beginning today at 8:00 PM ET, fans will be able to tune into the livestream here: TIDAL.com/CRWN.

Once live, media will be able to embed the livestream using the code here http://tdl.sh/CRWNRICKROSS

TIDAL members can rewatch 2016's TIDAL X: Rick Ross, a livestreamed concert celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Port of Miami, and listen to the Rick Ross: Port of Miami 1.5 playlist curated by the MMG boss himself. For a 101 on Rozay, TIDAL's expert editorial team has curated Rick Ross Essentials and Guest Verses: Rick Ross for a primer on the engaging, lush narratives of luxurious living and revealing introspective bars Ross lays down.

The livestreamed interview adds to the growing list of content that TIDAL offers – from albums and singles to original video content, concert giveaways, unique events, and artist meet & greets - TIDAL is the destination for fans to connect with their favorite musicians.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events.

Available in 53 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings.

For more information, please visit www.tidal.com.

SOURCE TIDAL

Related Links

https://tidal.com

