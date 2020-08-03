Rick Schnarr Joins ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales as VP of Applied Products

"We are thrilled to have Rick onboard. He is an excellent leader with strong knowledge of the applied and commercial HVAC industry", said Keith Glasch, President and Principal at ACI. "His influence and ability to connect with people will greatly benefit our customers." Rick notes, "I look forward to supporting ACI in reaching their goals here in the Pacific Northwest." He continues, "I am excited to be back working directly with customers and look forward to helping them find the best solution to their projects."

Rick has more than 35 years of Commercial HVAC experience. He previously worked as a President and General Manager at MIControls, Inc. where he led an expanded distribution business to serve customers. Prior to MIControls, Rick was Johnson Controls VP in Sales and Marketing at a national capacity. He also has held executive roles with Trane and Carrier, making him a perfect candidate for this role. "I am anxious to help expand our product portfolio to serve our customers in all facets of the commercial, industrial and applied markets". Rick will lead all segments of ACI's commercial and applied business with a strong focus on more complex applications and projects. Brian Wolford, ACI's VP of Engineering noted, "Rick's leadership, experience, and expertise in sales and operations will help to transform our business and strengthen our customer relationships for years to come."

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications in education and industrial facilities, data centers, commercial office buildings, and healthcare. Since 1985, ACI has served Oregon and Washington from locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. ACI represents the finest manufacturers, including Ruskin, Price Industries, Loren Cook Fan Co., Gree Commercial, as well as, many other HVAC product lines. Visit acimechsales.com.

SOURCE ACI Mechanical Sales

Related Links

acimechsales.com

