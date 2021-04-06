Rick Ware Racing, Biohaven's Nurtec ODT and Nine Line Apparel Honor Fallen Service Members

Nine Line Apparel will offer a commemorative t-shirt honoring the fallen service members. Through the purchase of each t-shirt , the buyer can submit the name of a fallen service member to run on the hood of the respective branch for which they served. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to 22 Until None, a non-profit dedicated to ending veteran suicide, one step at a time. More than 8,000 veterans a year commit suicide, which is 200% more likely to happen after active military service. 22 Until None helps to provide financial assistance, health and wellness, camaraderie and advocacy for the battle that continues once returning home.

"We are beyond grateful for the opportunity to honor our nation's heroes in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway," commented team owner Rick Ware. "Nurtec ODT and Nine Line Apparel are both huge advocates for our active-duty service members and veterans. Working together with both organizations to create this opportunity, is very special for Rick Ware Racing as well as all of the family members who have lost someone who has served this great country."

Prior to the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, Rick Ware Racing and Biohaven's Nurtec ODT joined together to create a Military Salutes program to support and thank active-duty service members. The Rick Ware Racing team and the #51 Nurtec ODT show car have currently visited 10 bases and plan to visit approximately 40+ more throughout the year. At each visit, service members can participate in mock pit stops, photos with the car and a driver meet-and-greet.

Vlad Coric, M.D., CEO of Biohaven said, "We are very proud to be a part of the Rick Ware Racing team and work with Nine Line Apparel on such a meaningful opportunity to honor fallen service members. Through the Military Salutes Program, we have been able to spend time with active-duty service members, veterans and their families and hear their migraine stories. We know that there are unique challenges faced by this population including a disproportionate impact of migraine and are grateful to have the opportunity to raise the level of discussion about this debilitating disease."

"As a veteran owned, giveback organization, our brand was built on the foundation of honoring those heroes we've lost on the battlefield, and supporting those still struggling back home," said Rich Caponi, Chief Marketing Officer of Nine Line. "We know that Rick Ware Racing and the Nurtec ODT team share this same passion, which is why we're proud to partner with them on this initiative. Memorial Day Weekend in Charlotte will be a time to honor the heroes who have given their lives in service to this great country, while also raising awareness and support for veterans fighting internal battles on the home front."

About Rick Ware Racing

With a rich and extensive history, Rick Ware Racing has been part of the racing fabric in the USA for over 30 years. The team has recently competed in both Prototypes and the NASCAR Cup Series. The team most recently claimed the 2020 Asian Le Mans Series Am Championship. For more information on Rick Ware Racing, visit www.wareracing.com.

About Nine Line

Founded in 2012 by Army Captain and former Special Operations Air Mission Commander Tyler Merritt, Nine Line Apparel is a patriotic lifestyle brand based out of Savannah, Georgia. Nine Line is known for their patriotic designs, and as a give-back organization that supports our nation's veterans and first responders through the Nine Line Foundation and other non-profit initiatives. To learn more, visit ninelineapparel.com.

About Biohaven

Biohaven (NYSE: BHVN) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's neuroinnovation portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and MPO inhibition for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com .

About NURTEC ODT

NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) is the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist available in a quick-dissolve ODT formulation that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine in adults. The activity of the neuropeptide CGRP is thought to play a causal role in migraine pathophysiology. NURTEC ODT is a CGRP receptor antagonist that works by reversibly blocking CGRP receptors, thereby inhibiting the biologic activity of the CGRP neuropeptide. The recommended dose of NURTEC ODT is 75 mg, taken as needed, up to once daily. For more information about NURTEC ODT, visit www.nurtec.com .

Indication

NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.



Limitations of Use

NURTEC ODT is not indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine.



Important Safety Information

Contraindications: Hypersensitivity to NURTEC ODT or any of its components.



Warnings and Precautions: If a serious hypersensitivity reaction occurs, discontinue NURTEC ODT and initiate appropriate therapy. Serious hypersensitivity reactions have included dyspnea and rash, and can occur days after administration.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reaction was nausea (2% in patients who received NURTEC ODT compared to 0.4% in patients who received placebo). Hypersensitivity, including dyspnea and rash, occurred in less than 1% of patients treated with NURTEC ODT.



Drug Interactions: Avoid concomitant administration of NURTEC ODT with strong inhibitors of CYP3A4, strong or moderate inducers of CYP3A or inhibitors of P-gp or BCRP. Avoid another dose of NURTEC ODT within 48 hours when it is administered with moderate inhibitors of CYP3A4.



Use in Specific Populations:

Pregnant/breast feeding: It is not known if NURTEC ODT can harm an unborn baby or if it passes into breast milk.

Hepatic impairment: Avoid use of NURTEC ODT in persons with severe hepatic impairment.

Renal impairment: Avoid use in patients with end-stage renal disease.



You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088 or report side effects to Biohaven at 1-833-4Nurtec.



NURTEC is a trademark of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Ireland DAC

