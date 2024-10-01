Rickard Vikström, CEO & Founder of Internet Vikings, Honored in Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40 List

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Innovation Group, together with Global Gaming Business (GGB) magazine, has proudly announced Rickard Vikström, CEO and Founder of Internet Vikings, as one of the honorees of the Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40 Class of 2025. This list recognizes professionals under the age of 40 who have made significant contributions and are set to become leaders in the casino gaming industry.

Rickard Vikström has been recognized for his leadership in the field of in-state hosting solutions for the iGaming and online sports betting industry. As the CEO of Internet Vikings, Rickard has established the company which is now the fastest-growing hosting provider in the United States, serving 24 states.

"I am honored to be included in this list of talented individuals making a bold impact in the casino gaming industry," said Rickard Vikström. "I share this recognition with the entire Internet Vikings team and our leading hosting solutions that support the growth and success of our clients in the iGaming and online sports betting sectors."

The Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40 Class of 2025 was carefully selected by a distinguished committee including representatives from PENN Entertainment. Their decision reflects Rickard Vikström's impact on the industry and his achievements in strategic leadership. Other 40 under 40 leaders include FanDuel's Karolina Pelc, and Everi's Darryl DeRaedt

The honorees will be celebrated at the Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40 Networking Reception in partnership with Global Gaming Expo (G2E) on Wednesday, the 9th of October, 2024.

