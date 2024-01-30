Ricken Financial Launching Retirement-Focused Podcast

News provided by

Ricken Financial

30 Jan, 2024, 11:09 ET

"Kickin' with the Rickens" to bring an informational, yet personable, approach to retirement planning

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal finances and retirement planning are on the minds of most hard-working people, but those topics can often seem vague, daunting, or easy to put off for another day. Financial professionals Gerry Ricken and Heidi Ricken Provost can help break through that mold with their new podcast, "Kickin' with the Rickens," featuring key strategies and considerations regarding retirement while providing real-world examples of how informed planning can make a big difference for your financial future.

Gerry Ricken is founder and CEO of Ricken Financial, starting the practice in 2008. He was driven by personal experiences with family, friends, and members of his community. Their successes and struggles when mapping out a path to retirement inspired him to provide appropriate information and service to his clients. That commitment now takes a leap from the office to the airwaves as he is joined by his business partner and daughter, Heidi, to provide easily accessible advice on retirement and finances.

Gerry and Heidi believe that retirement planning shouldn't evoke images of a nameless, faceless suit, crunching numbers in some unseen office before presenting you with a course of action that might be hard to understand. In addition to providing information and guidance, the duo prides themselves on developing relationships with their clients, lending understanding and sympathy during tough times while joining the celebration when milestones are reached.

Instead of trying to wrap your head around retirement by poring over brochures or trying to keep up with a stranger talking to you from behind a desk, enjoy the comfort of wherever you tune in to podcasts and listen each week as Gerry and Heidi help take the pressure and uncertainties of personal finances and address them in a way that will excite you for your next steps!

Ricken Financial is located in St. Louis and serves Midwest residents, preparing them for success and enjoyment in retirement. Ricken Financial strives to create personalized plans that help minimize taxation, optimize income, and – most importantly – help reduce the stress that can come along with important retirement decisions.

Ricken Financial
425 N. New Ballas Road
Suite 207
Saint Louis, MO 63141
(314) 442-6476
[email protected]

SOURCE Ricken Financial

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.