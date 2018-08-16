Ricker's to Launch New Hybrid Checkout, Combining AmazonGo and Mobile Pay

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricker's and Skip are thrilled to announce the rollout of their new frictionless checkout technology - a hybrid of mobile pay and AmazonGo "just walk out" experiences - to customers in 58 Ricker's stores in Indiana. The partnership's mission is to provide a best-in-class convenience store experience, easy access to promotional deals, and enable customers to purchase in-store items at the pump or prior to arrival.

Skip's selection of Ricker's was not only one of merit, based on success, but due to Ricker's dedication to customer centric retail experiences via clean convenience, a strong commitment to the Indiana community, best-in-class customer service, and a long history of corporate trust.

"We are so excited to work with Ricker's to tailor our proven product specifically to the convenience store customer experience. Their long standing dedication to this objective and vision for the future was a match made in heaven for Skip." - Chase Thomason, CEO/Founder of Skip

Ricker's has focused on providing best-in-class customer experience as a primary company initiative and by partnering with Skip, they continue this mission by adding frictionless checkout to their omni-channel solution for their customers. The benefit to Ricker's consumers is a simpler, faster and easier purchase process. Skip's technology reduces the speed of checkout from an average of 60 seconds to an instant pay-and-go action controlled by the customer. Via its partnership with Zipline, Skip also acts as a cost cutter for retail businesses bringing down transaction fees. For Ricker's, Skip provides a competitive advantage expected to drive more transactions and frequency, including higher conversions from the forecourt to the food court.

"By adding Skip to our arsenal of customer service competencies, we expect to see higher frequency and volume of transactions simply from the competitive advantage this partnership will provide. Not to mention being able to convert frequent fuel purchasers into loyal in-store customers." - Quinn Ricker, CEO and President of Ricker's

Once the experience is fully optimized, which includes integrations with Zipline and Kickback Rewards, it will rollout across all Ricker's locations by the end of September.

