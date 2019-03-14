Rickie Fowler Returns in New TV Spot for Grant Thornton

CHICAGO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grant Thornton this weekend kicks off its latest advertising campaign with two new TV spots set to air during the PLAYERS® Championship on Saturday, March 16.

The ads, created in collaboration with gyro Chicago/Denver, are a continuation of the Grant Thornton's "Obvious Change" campaign, which seeks to highlight some of the frustrations of working with professional services firms, and positions Grant Thornton as a different kind of service provider.

The campaign consists of two new 30-second TV spots, "Tailor," starring American pro golfer and Grant Thornton sports ambassador Rickie Fowler, and "Lobster." The spots are scheduled to run on TV and online.

In the spot called "Tailor," we see Fowler being fitted at a clothing store, donning his signature orange polo. During the consultation, he expresses his desire for a suit to fit his unique style; but instead, the tailor keeps pushing clothing that doesn't fit Rickie's needs or tastes.

"Both on and off the course, Rickie's style is a distinguishing characteristic for him. We wanted to highlight his modern style and use humor to strike a nerve with a subject many can relate to – the need to be heard," said John Harmeling, Chief Marketing Officer at Grant Thornton. "Like Rickie, our firm has a distinct style that includes listening to client needs and offering custom solutions versus a one-size-fits-all approach. We pride ourselves on our ability to listen and deliver in an unexpected way."

"I like working with Grant Thornton because we both have a style that challenges conventional thinking," said Fowler. "My clothes tend to get a lot of attention, so tapping into that was fun. I'll be interested to hear what reaction my custom Grant Thornton suit will get."

In the "Lobster" spot, a fine-dining restaurant patron asks his server about the freshness of the seafood, inadvertently setting off a chain of events to reveal the truth. "Need answers faster?" the end copy reads, directing viewers to the Grant Thornton website.

The spots coincide with the 2019 PLAYERS® Championship tournament, held March 14–17, where Grant Thornton is a Proud Partner.

Doug Kamp, Executive Creative Director, gyro Chicago/Denver, said, "Grant Thornton is the epitome of a mission-driven challenger brand, and our 'Status Go' platform is about challenging convention in a forward-thinking way. We couldn't be prouder and more excited about these new spots, and our continued partnership with such a brave team and brand."

About Grant Thornton LLP

Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world's leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues in excess of $1.8 billion and operates 58 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.



"Grant Thornton" refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another's acts or omissions.

About gyro

As the world's first full-service global B2B powerhouse, our mission is to create ideas that are humanly relevant and deliver them with precision. gyro is ANA's 2018 Global B2B Agency of the Year and Ad Age's 2016 Global B2B Agency of the Year. Our 700 creative minds in 16 offices work with top companies, including Aflac, Danone, eBay, Google, HP, Teva, Workplace by Facebook, Fujitsu, Mastercard, USG and Vodafone. gyro is a part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, which is the 2017 and 2016 MediaPost Holding Company of the Year. www.gyro.com

