Rickley Sports Cards Acquires Perfect 10 Card Company

Businesses Specialize in Sport Cards and Memorabilia 

BELLEVUE, Neb. & OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rickley Sports Cards, LLC, a sports card and memorabilia shop and Perfect 10 Card Company, LLC a sports card shop, today announced that Rickley Sports Cards, LLC has completed the acquisition of Perfect 10 Card Company.  Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2020 and based in Omaha, Nebraska, Perfect 10 Card Company, a Veteran owned business, specialized in selling sealed sports hobby boxes and graded 10 sports cards.  The company sold its products through brick n mortar, social media platforms, breakers, and stores across the United States. 

Founded in 2021 and based in Bellevue, NE, Rickley Sports Cards, a family-owned business, specializes in selling sport cards and memorabilia.  The company currently sells its products through their brick n mortar shop located in Olde Towne Bellevue.

"We are extremely excited about the acquisition of Perfect 10 Card Company as they built an impressive business, had a great following in the sports card industry, and were led by individuals whose values closely align with ours, " said Joseph Rickley, Owner of Rickley Sports Cards. "We look forward to the integration into our business and having a new variety of products we couldn't previously offer for our loyal customers to enjoy," said James Rickley, Co-Founder of Rickley Sports Cards.

"The sports card industry is evolving and more than ever with other business-related acquisitions happening around the world.  I was a friend and customer at Rickley Sports Cards so extremely excited for their family-owned business.  They're very well respected in the community, have a consistent flow of loyal customers, and adding our unique product line to their existing inventory is going to be explosive, " said Jason Dailey, Owner of Perfect 10 Card Company.  "Helping grow this business organically over the last 3 years was a lot of fun.  We established great customers and direct client relationships with some of the Top Card Companies in the United States.  Adding our variety of product line to Rickley Sports Cards will create a complete card shop environment for customers to enjoy, " said David Dries, investor of Perfect 10 Card Company.

SOURCE Perfect 10 Card Company LLC; Rickley Sports Cards

