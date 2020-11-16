Ricoh Americas President and CEO named a Most Admired CEO by Philadelphia Business Journal

As CEO of an information management and digital services company, Tokunaga leads a team of more than 15,000 employees across the nation whom are part of a global organization committed to helping more than 1.4 million businesses, large and small, navigate a work environment that is far different than it was a few short months ago. He has more than 35 years of sales, marketing, and general management experience, including many leadership positions with Ricoh where he has helped direct several business acquisitions.

Tokunaga's leadership style is centered on celebrating Ricoh's greatest resource: its employees. He believes that Ricoh employees set the company apart and applauds their enthusiasm, tenacity, and appetite for innovation to help create an environment of positivity and possibility. When speaking to employees, he continually says, "Ricoh is powered by you." Particularly today that encouragement has been noted to help inspire his staff to do its best for the community, customers, fellow employees and partners.

Ricoh's passionate employees are unified by the Ricoh Way, the company's corporate philosophy that puts service to others first. Around the world, Ricoh's collective drive to create success for customers and a sustainable future for society includes giving back to the local communities – important factors that led to this honor. In the US, Ricoh is committed to powerful causes and organizations such as The United Way, Relay for Life and supporting Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) students in their educational and professional growth through various internships and speaker programs.

"I am truly honored by this amazing recognition. But I cannot take full responsibility for it. A team is only as powerful as the collective, and our collective Ricoh is powered by our employees, our team," said Joji Tokunaga, President and CEO, Ricoh Americas. "Our job serving our customers with innovative digital services and information management solutions is one important part of who we are. We are also committed to our communities and our neighbors. Holistically, this is what makes Ricoh who we are, and what makes me so proud to lead us. Thank you for this incredible recognition."

About Ricoh

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2020 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved.

