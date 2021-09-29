Ricoh and Coghlin Companies help manufacturers bring emerging technologies to market faster

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced it is teaming with Coghlin Companies, a leading product development and contract manufacturing services provider, to accelerate and enhance support and service of manufacturers bringing new and complex electromechanical equipment – such as industrial robotics, medical devices, additive manufacturing and other emerging technologies – to market. The collaboration leverages RICOH Service Advantage, a leading service and support offering that provides technology manufacturers with the scalability and flexibility to meet service needs and move their businesses forward.

"There are many synergies with the type of technologies Ricoh supports through the RICOH Service Advantage program, such as automation, additive manufacturing and robotics," said Chris Coghlin, CEO, Coghlin Companies, Inc. "Ricoh is a tenured and proven partner that provides ongoing and valuable post-sale technical service and support expertise to our manufacturing customers. The company's commitment extends to our customer's customer who can leverage the global Ricoh service delivery infrastructure to support their offerings at scale through this unique collaboration."

RICOH Service Advantage's extensive technical and customer support infrastructure – from end-user training and remote services to ongoing maintenance and onsite break/fix support – combined with Coghlin Companies' engineering, global fulfillment and contract manufacturing expertise, gives manufacturers access to the full complement of post-sale technology lifecycle services and support solutions needed to grow their businesses.

"With RICOH Service Advantage, we help customers deliver scalable, comprehensive, flexible service and support offerings that provide a significant competitive advantage," said Jim Kirby, Vice President, Service Advantage, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Creating and executing superior, repeatable service strategies is a part of our foundation at Ricoh, and we're excited to team up with Coghlin Companies to deliver an end-to-end engineering, manufacturing and aftermarket solution ecosystem that enables manufacturers to deliver advanced technology to their customers."

Coghlin Companies and Ricoh are currently supporting a broad range of customers, including a vast, Internet-based enterprise that sells a variety of products and delivers media directly and indirectly to millions of customers worldwide.

For more information about Ricoh visit www.ricoh-usa.com or follow along and engage on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Coghlin Companies

Coghlin Companies and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Columbia Tech and Cogmedix, are a fourth generation, privately held time to market services company providing world-class product development, manufacturing, global fulfillment and aftermarket services to a diversified group of capital equipment innovators in the medical, life sciences, energy, homeland security, robotics and automation, communications, semiconductor, LED, water treatment, and food and beverage industries. For more information, visit www.coghlincompanies.com.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2021 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ricoh-usa.com

