Ricoh and Hendrick Motorsports partner to enhance collaboration on and off the track

Since its founding in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned a record 12 car owner championships in NASCAR's premier Cup Series. The team's driver lineup includes Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson. The company is headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, approximately one mile from Charlotte Motor Speedway. All Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 race cars are constructed, start-to-finish, on site at the 140-acre complex.

"If there's one thing Hendrick Motorsports understands perfectly, it's the importance of seamless collaboration," said Glenn Laverty, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Ricoh Americas, and President & CEO of Ricoh Canada Inc. "From pit crews to design teams and pistons to brakes, the team's success relies on many moving parts, acting together, doing their best work, at high speeds. They are a technology company on wheels. We are proud to play a role in facilitating the kind of collaboration that has led Hendrick Motorsports to such incredible successes."

In addition to leveraging Ricoh IFPDs, projectors and unified communication systems (UCS) to enhance collaboration in meetings, Hendrick Motorsports has embraced streamlined, interconnected processes for print. RICOH Device Manager NX Lite works with other solutions to provide transparency and management capabilities for Hendrick Motorsports' device fleet, helping to drive more efficient use of resources. Additionally, Ricoh's Integrated Cloud Environment brings new opportunities for productivity while maintaining high levels of security.

"Hendrick Motorsports' approach to technology is deeply rooted in the pursuit of winning races and championships. We can't do our job without partners like Ricoh," said Chris Newsome, Director of Infrastructure, IT & Facilities, Hendrick Motorsports. "NASCAR has become an increasingly data-driven sport, to the point that the team that can collect, analyze and deploy the data the quickest has a competitive advantage. Ricoh solutions can share information quickly, seamlessly and in an intuitive fashion, so even when we're moving fast, we won't get tripped up. Our ultra-competitive environment requires us to always look for ways to improve and stay ahead of our competition. That drive for constant innovation is something we recognize in Ricoh, too. This is just the beginning; we see many opportunities to take advantage of the wide array of technologies Ricoh has to offer."

For the latest updates and insights on Ricoh's solutions and InfoComm 2018 activities, visit https://www.ricoh-usa.com/en/about-us/events/visit-ricoh-at-infocomm-2018 or follow @RicohTweets on Twitter, Ricoh USA, Inc. on Facebook and LinkedIn.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2018, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,063 billion yen (approx. 19.4 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.

© 2018 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names

are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Contact:

John Greco

Ricoh USA, Inc.

(973) 882-2023

john.greco@ricoh-usa.com

Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications for Ricoh

(908) 705-4596

tsheehy@breakawaycom.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ricoh-and-hendrick-motorsports-partner-to-enhance-collaboration-on-and-off-the-track-300660783.html

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ricoh.com

