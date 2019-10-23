Ricoh and Tri-Win join forces to engage, inspire and activate marketers and designers with the power of print

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRINTING United, Booth #7001 -- Ricoh USA, Inc. and Tri-Win Direct, a national printer and mailhouse offering deep industry expertise and leading-edge equipment, today unveiled the most recent validation of their alliance to drive and promote the power of print. Ricoh and Tri-Win, the proud owners of two award-winning RICOH Pro VC60000s, have received impressive endorsements from marketers and designers who attended the 2019 Ricoh Marketing Innovators Symposium. These attendees took away actionable, valuable insights of how analytics and technology can drive opportunities and improvements in customer engagement., as well as the power and value print brings to omni-channel marketing initiatives. Ricoh and Tri-Win highlighted their shared view of the Age of the Customer during Ricoh's press conference at the inaugural PRINTING United.

"Tri-Win has long made our customers' success central to everything we do," said Scott Fish, Founder and CEO, Tri-Win. "Through our close work with Ricoh to expand our own capabilities and meet evolving customer demands, we realized that our vision of customer value is aligned. It clicked: We're talking about the exact same thing. Our two businesses occupy different roles, but we are part of an ecosystem, where our success provides greater opportunities for others' success, and vice versa. When everyone is offering top-tier products, services and expertise, a rising tide truly does lift all boats."

It's not only Tri-Win and Ricoh that see the value of such alignment. Tri-Win customers in attendance at the Marketing Innovators Symposium did as well:

"The Ricoh Marketing Symposium brought together my industry peers and allowed us to exchange ideas on how the print and direct mail channel is poised for growth and innovation," said Jason Thompson , Vice President and Client Partner, Epsilon, a Tri-Win customer. "One of the top takeaways was learning how to elevate the marketing conversation with my customer and demonstrating how print can fit into omni-channel marketing."

, Vice President and Client Partner, Epsilon, a Tri-Win customer. "One of the top takeaways was learning how to elevate the marketing conversation with my customer and demonstrating how print can fit into omni-channel marketing." "We got to have more in-depth conversations, instead of just sitting in lectures," said Monica Kassim , Marketing Programs Manager, Landmark Management Group, another Tri-Win customer. "It was also great to chat with some other attendees about our direct mail tests' successes and failures, along with the logic of why we tested what we did. We were able to share our client base and talk through what they want instead of starting with the channel. This was highlighted several times throughout the different speakers. It felt good to know we are on the right track and have more clarity on next steps for testing and messaging."

The Marketing Innovators Symposium, hosted by Ricoh in Boulder, Colorado in September, assembled thought leaders in direct mail and marketing, omni-channel strategy, technology and data to explore how marketers are putting the power of print to work to improve results and reach new audiences. Attendees, including marketers, designers and others in the field, were invited to network and share best practices with colleagues, in addition to learning from the experts, as they sought to empower their campaigns through print and offer high-value applications that elevate their offerings and profits. Tri-Win found the previous symposium so useful, they requested to sponsor the 2019 event and an exclusive dinner, and even brought along customers to reap the educational and networking benefits.

Ricoh's focus on alliances represents a long view of its relationships, demonstrating an understanding that, by empowering customers to succeed, Ricoh helps that customer better serve their customers and encourages its own customers to continue to turn to Ricoh for guidance and expertise, as well as technologies and services.

"An alliance is a strong, lasting bond," said Mike Herold, Director, Global Marketing, Commercial Printing Business, Ricoh. "It implies mutual work for mutual benefit, as well as loyalty. That is why we focus on building alliances, a step beyond partnerships, because we know the world of print is changing, and we are ready to change with it. We want to bring that adaptability and expertise to as many customers as we can, for a stronger, healthier industry – and for helping businesses continue to grow and thrive."

For more information on Ricoh at PRINTING United, visit https://TakeALookAtRicohProduction.com/printingunited/ or follow along and engage on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter using #LookAtRicoh.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2019, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,013 billion yen (approx. 18.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2019 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts:

John Greco

Ricoh USA, Inc.

(973) 882-2023

john.greco@ricoh-usa.com

Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications for Ricoh

(212) 616-6003

ricohpr@breakawaycom.com

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ricoh-usa.com

