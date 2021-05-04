Ricoh and Ultimate TechnoGraphics enhance partnership to deliver increased workflow efficiency, control and faster ROI

EXTON, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. and Ultimate TechnoGraphics today announced their enhanced global partnership that will offer digital print providers improved upstream workflow automation at a reduced price. This expanded collaboration between the companies will equate to increased flexibility, control, and visibility over jobs at any point in production for printers.

The timing of this arrangement coincides with the latest release (version 2.4) of the vendor-agnostic RICOH TotalFlow BatchBuilder solution, which includes the merging of all features into the base product. BatchBuilder enables a quick turnaround on a variety of short-run jobs from multiple sources by performing batching work upstream, automating scheduling, and reducing back-and-forth setups for print and finishing.

"RICOH TotalFlow BatchBuilder™ seamlessly integrates with Ultimate Impostrip® to resolve common workflow bottlenecks," said Chris Reid, Vice President, Global Software & Services, Ricoh. "This tight integration provides a powerful automated job management solution to succeed in today's digital print environment."

Designed with productivity in mind, Ultimate Impostrip optimizes every aspect of the prepress imposition workflow with tools that are easy-to-use yet extremely versatile. Ultimate Impostrip delivers power, speed, and flexibility to automate the creation of complex imposition for high volume print production.

Julie Watson, CEO of Ultimate TechnoGraphics, stated, "Our enhanced collaboration with Ricoh empowers a larger variety of printers to automate their workflow and optimize their shop's productivity. Ultimate Impostrip combined with RICOH TotalFlow BatchBuilder improves flexibility and control over jobs and reprints; and provides increased visibility into all jobs in production via BatchBuilder's intuitive dashboard."

For more information on Ricoh production software and services, visit www.ricohsoftware.com, and for more on Ultimate Impostrip, visit https://imposition.com/software/ultimateimpostrip.

| About Ultimate TechnoGraphics |

Automation drives results in printing. This is the foundation of all our software development and today, Print Service Providers worldwide benefit from increased productivity in a digital and hybrid environment. Ultimate TechnoGraphics invented digital imposition with the first release of Ultimate Impostrip® in 1989 and today, Ultimate is a leader in imposition and finishing automation software solutions.

For further information, please visit www.imposition.com

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approximately 18.5 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

