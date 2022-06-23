Ricoh announces function-expansion firmware update with season-specific Custom Image mode for PENTAX K-1, K-1 Mark II and K-3 Mark III cameras

Custom Image modes provide unique visual effects when DSLRs are used with PENTAX Limited-series lenses; effects enhance outdoor images based on season of year, first is for summer

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced the release of new function-expansion firmware for PENTAX K-1, K-1 Mark II and K-3 Mark III digital SLR cameras that enables season-specific Custom Image modes when the cameras are used with specific PENTAX Limited-series lenses. Throughout the year, a series of season-specific Custom Image modes will be released, the first being issued today - KATEN, in honor of summer. When a compatible limited series lens is mounted, the camera automatically detects and confirms compatibility with the firmware, allowing the user to select the special-edition Custom Image mode. When selected, the mode allows adding unique finishing touches to images to enhance outdoor, seasonal landscapes.