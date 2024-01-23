Ricoh Announces large-aperture, high-performance PENTAX PF-85EDA spotting scope

New scope features the latest optics in a compact, portable and waterproof body

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced the PENTAX PF-85EDA spotting scope, a compact, highly portable and waterproof terrestrial telescope ideal for a variety of applications including birdwatching, and nature and astronomical observations.

Newly designed optics incorporate a large-aperture 85mm objective lens delivering a bright, clear, high-contrast field of view for high-quality observations. ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass optical elements effectively minimize chromatic aberrations, and the latest multi-layer coating process drastically reduces reflectance. The roof prism optical design enables the PENTAX PF-85EDA to be compact and highly portable, making it comfortable to carry for outdoor explorations.

The PENTAX PF-85EDA was designed to maximize comfort and ease of use in a variety of conditions. With a dust-proof glass element in the eyepiece mount, the scope is waterproof (equivalent to JIS Class 7; with water resistance to a depth of 3.2 feet) for dependable use even in the rain or mist. Its eyepiece section is slanted upward at a 45-degree angle, enabling the user to easily adjust the eye level and observe subjects while standing or sitting in a natural, relaxed posture. The eyepiece mount's standard 31.7mm (1.25 inch) sleeve accepts a range of eyepieces including the XF series specifically designed for PENTAX spotting scopes and the XW series optimized for astronomical observation.

The scope's interior is filled with nitrogen gas to prevent fogging caused by sudden temperature changes, ensuring a clear field of view, even in challenging weather conditions.

For more details and specifications, see: https://us.ricoh-imaging.com/product/pf-85eda-spotting-scope/

| Pricing and Availability |

The PENTAX PF-85EDA spotting scope will be available February 2024 at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com as well as at Ricoh Imaging-authorized retail outlets at a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $1,299.95. A kit including the PF-85EDA spotting scope and smc PENTAX Zoom 8-24mm Eyepiece will also be available at a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $1,599.95.

| About Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation |
Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Ricoh Company Ltd., a global technology company specializing in office imaging equipment, production print solutions, document management systems and IT services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Company Ltd. is part of Ricoh Group, which operates in about 200 countries and regions.

The company operating now as Ricoh Company Ltd. was originally founded in 1919, under the name Asahi Optical Joint Stock Co. and launched its first SLR camera in the 1950s under the PENTAX name. Today, the company continues to produce the heritage-rich, award-winning line of PENTAX DSLR cameras, lenses and sport optics equipment as well as Ricoh's offering of stylish and compact digital cameras, known for their wide-ranging, rich set of features.

For further information, please visit www.us.ricoh-imaging.com

© 2024 Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

