Ricoh announces newest ultra-rugged digital compact camera in its acclaimed WG series

The RICOH WG-70 adds a number of newly designed features including a digital microscope mode that, when coupled with the use of the camera's six-LED macro lights, enables the user to clearly see a magnified view of the microscopic world and effortlessly capture eye-catching close-up images. It also features an advanced underwater shooting mode that optimizes color, contrast and white balance to deliver sharp, true-to-life images. Ricoh has also added a new digital Cross Processing effect option, allowing the user to give an artistic, altered color finish to images, similar to result of cross-processing film images.

The RICOH WG-70 camera's back-illuminated CMOS image sensor with approximately 16 effective megapixels and a high-performance imaging engine delivers super-high-resolution still images and HD video clips. It features triple anti-shake protection to prevent blurred images and videos in all applications.

The RICOH WG-70 is waterproof to a depth of 46 feet (14 meters), shockproof against a fall from a height of five feet (1.6 meters) and freeze-proof in temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C). It also comes equipped with an outdoor-friendly LCD monitor with a brightness level that can be instantly adjusted to the lighting level of a shooting situation. The camera is 4.8 inches wide by 2.4 inches high by 1.2 inches deep and weighs approximately 6.8 ounces (including battery and SD memory card).

| Pricing and Availability |

The RICOH WG-70 will be available mid-March at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com and retail outlets nationwide for a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $279.95.

1. Heavy-duty construction assuring underwater shooting down to 46 feet (14 meters), for up to two hours

The solid, airtight body common to the WG-70 is not only waterproof down to a depth of 46 feet (14 meters) for up to two hours of continuous operation (equivalent to IPX 8 or JIS Class 8), but is also shockproof against falls from a height of five feet (1.6 meters),* dustproof (equivalent to IPX 6 or JIS Class 6), freeze-proof to temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C), and crushproof against weights up to 220 pounds (100 kilogram force). ** Thanks to this heavy-duty construction, the camera performs superbly and dependably even in harsh, demanding outdoor conditions.

* Measured under RICOH IMAGING-original testing standards — from a height of 1.6 meters, onto a surface of 5cm-thick plywood — conforming to Method 516.5-Shock of the MIL-Standard 810F.

** Measured under RICOH IMAGING-original testing standards.

2. Exceptional image quality

The WG-70 comes equipped with a back-illuminated CMOS image sensor, which assures excellent high-sensitivity and low-noise characteristics and high-speed readout of image data signals. Coupled with a high-performance imaging engine, this image sensor delivers a top sensitivity of ISO 6400 and super-high-resolution images with approximately 16 effective megapixels. These models also provide advanced image processing functions, made possible by the latest super-resolution technology, to assure sharp, clear, high-resolution images. They even offer such innovative features as Handheld Night Snap mode, which automatically captures several images of the same nighttime scene and produces a single, blur-free composite image from them.

3. Improved usability of Digital Microscope mode

The WG-70 has a Digital Microscope mode that allows the subject to be greatly enlarged. Usability is improved as the recording size can be newly selected from 2M (1920 x 1080), which gives priority to enlargement with digital zoom, to a maximum of 12M (16: 9) (4608 x 2592), which is useful when printing or trimming with high resolution which further expands the field of shooting.

4. Six Macro Lights to assist close-up shooting, with various functions

Positioned around the circumference of the lens barrel for macro shooting, six LED Macro Lights allow the WG-70 to provide bright, uniform illumination on a subject when the Digital Microscope mode is selected.*** Thanks to these Macro Lights, the user can clearly see a magnified view of the microscopic world undetectable by the naked eye on the camera's LCD monitor, and effortlessly capture eye-catching, close-up images. In order to minimize camera shake and subject shake, the Instant Illumination Enhance function allows for the use of a higher shutter speed by automatically raising the discharge level of the Macro Lights at the moment of shutter release. The Macro Lights also provide other useful functions, such as a Self-Portrait Assist mode, which uses the blink of an LED lamp to check if the subject's face has been safely captured within the picture frame, and the LED Lighting mode, which uses the Macro Lights as a lighting device in the dark.

5. Advanced underwater shooting mode

Specifically designed for underwater photography, the image processing of Underwater and Underwater Movie shooting modes optimize color, contrast, and white balance, based on the data of images captured under the water. These modes deliver sharp, true-to-life images by enhancing shades of red, which are lost in underwater photography, while effectively compensating for the loss of contrast caused by the diffusion of light in water. During Underwater mode, the Flash Off + Flash On option, allows the user to consecutively capture two images — with a single shutter release — one without flash and another with flash.

6. Cross Processing added to Image Tone

Cross Processing is an effect popular among Ricoh products, which allows you to enjoy unique photographic expressions. With WG-70, this mode is added to Image Tone, which can be selected with several shooting modes including, P (Program). The parameters of the image are adjusted to give a unique color-changed finish, like a cross-processed film ***.

*** A film development technique that uses unconventional film development to create a distinctive finish with dramatic, stylized colors.





7. 5X optical zoom lens with a 28mm wide-angle coverage

The WG-70 feature a high-performance, five-times optical zoom lens with a focal-length coverage from 5mm to 25mm (equivalent to approx. 28mm to 140mm in the 35mm format) to accommodate a wide range of scenes and subjects, including sweeping landscapes. They also provide other convenient shooting functions, such as a macro mode to capture dramatic close-up images from a minimum focusing distance of a mere .39 inches (one centimeter); an Intelligent Zoom function to extend the zoom range to approximately 36 times (equivalent to 1008mm in the 35mm format) without compromising image quality, for superior telephoto photography; and an interval shooting mode, which comes in handy for fixed-point observation.

8. Full HD movie recording for extended shooting of high-quality movies

The WG-70 provides Full HD movie recording employing the H.264 recording format. Users can capture high-quality, extended movie clips (1920 x 1080 pixels, 16:9 proportions) at a frame rate of 30 frames per second. To add some creative touches to movie recording, they also feature a high-speed camera function**** for slow-motion playback of captured movie clips, and an interval movie function. A micro-HDMI terminal (Type D) is also provided on the camera body for simultaneous output of Full HD movie clips and sound to external audio-visual devices.

**** When this function is selected, the recorded size is fixed at 1280 x 720 pixels.

9. Triple anti-shake protection to prevent blurred images in all applications

(1) Pixel Track SR mechanism

When recording still images, this advanced shake-reduction mechanism effectively compensates for camera shake by digitally processing affected images.

(2) Digital SR mode

When the camera detects low-lighting conditions in still-image shooting, this mode automatically raises the sensitivity up to as high as ISO 6400, making it possible to use a higher shutter speed and effectively minimize the adverse effect of camera shake and subject shake when dealing with poor lighting conditions.

(3) Movie SR mode

During movie recording, this mode effectively compensates for the misalignment of images caused by camera shake through the use of exclusive software to produce beautiful, blur-free movie clips.

10. 2.7-inch LCD monitor with the Outdoor View Setting mode

The WG-70 come equipped 2.7-inch LCD monitor with horizontally extended 16:9 proportions and approximately 230,000 dots. The monitor's AR (Anti-Reflection) coating minimizes annoying glare and reflections to assure a sharp, clear on-screen image even in the harsh sunshine often encountered during outdoor shooting. It also comes equipped with such convenient features as: the Outdoor View Setting mode, which easily sets the optimum monitor brightness level for a given lighting condition.

11. Other features

A range of WG-series mount accessories (optional) to accommodate diverse camera setups

Two remote control receptors (one in front and another in the back) to widen signal coverage

Macro stand (included) to maintain a minimum focusing distance of one centimeter to the subject during extended observation and shooting of macro images

High-speed Face Detection function to capture as many as 32 faces in focus in approximately 0.03 seconds (minimum); Smile Capture function to automatically release the shutter when the subject's smile is detected

Outdoor-friendly Style Watch function to display the time on the LCD monitor, using an extended push of the OK button when the camera's power is turned off

Delay-free, pushbutton start of the playback mode, using an extended push of the playback button

Auto Picture mode to automatically select the most appropriate shooting mode from 16 different scene modes

A choice of 12 digital filters

