Ricoh announces redesigned fish-eye zoom lens for K-mount digital SLR cameras

The lens provides a 180-degree diagonal angle view in the APS-C format at a focal length of 10mm to deliver eye-catching fish-eye to ultra-wide-angle images. It has a minimum focusing distance of 14 centimeters, allowing photographers to be as close as approximately 2.5 centimeters from the front end of the lens to the subject for ultra-close-up photography. It also features a Quick-Shift Focus System which provides an instant shift to manual-focus operation after locking a subject in focus during autofocus operation.

This lens is an upgrade based on the currently available smc PENTAX-DA FISH-EYE 10-17mm F3.5-4.5ED (IF). A high-grade, multi-layer HD Coating has been applied to the optical elements of the lens, enabling the capture of high-contrast images with edge-to-edge sharpness and minimizing flare and ghost images. A SP (Super Protective) Coating, highly repellent to water, grease and dirt, has also been applied to the lens' front surface, making it easy to wipe off any stains or fingerprints.

The exterior of the lens has been redesigned to match the design of the latest PENTAX K-mount digital SLR models, and also to make its lens hood removable. When mounted on a PENTAX K-1 or PENTAX K-1 Mark II camera body, the photographer can remove the lens hood to produce nearly circular fish-eye images, expanding the range for photographic expressions.

Pricing and Availability

The HD PENTAX-DA FISH-EYE 10-17mm F3.5-4.5 ED lens will be available for sale at the end of July, at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com and retail outlets nationwide for a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $499.95.

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Ricoh Company Ltd., a global technology company specializing in office imaging equipment, production print solutions, document management systems and IT services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Company Ltd. Is part of Ricoh Group, which operates in about 200 countries and regions.

The company operating now as Ricoh Company Ltd. was originally founded in 1919, under the name Asahi Optical Joint Stock Co. and launched its first SLR camera in the 1950s under the PENTAX name. Today, the company continues to produce the heritage-rich, award-winning line of PENTAX DSLR cameras, lenses and sport optics equipment as well as Ricoh's offering of stylish and compact digital cameras, known for their wide-ranging, rich set of features.

