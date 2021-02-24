Ricoh announces three HD PENTAX-FA Limited interchangeable lenses for K-mount SLR cameras

HD PENTAX-FA 31mmF1.8 Limited: a lightweight, versatile wide-angle lens offering sharp imaging performance with natural perspective and high contrast.



HD PENTAX-FA 43mmF1.9 Limited: an ultra-compact lens with exceptional high-contrast, high-resolution optics that is ideally suited for everyday use including indoor photography, traveling and hiking. This lens features a unique design element — A mount pointer made of a Shippoyaki (cloisonné) ware. This pointer allows the user to mount the lens to a camera body as effortlessly as other Limited Lens-series models.



HD PENTAX-FA 77mmF1.8 Limited: a versatile lens specifically designed for portrait photography.

All three lenses are available black or silver and feature the distinguished qualities of the HD FA Limited Lens series including outstanding description of texture, fine reproduction of gradation in highlight areas, true reproduction of details, and natural reproduction of the bokeh effect. They deliver sharp, clear images free of flare and ghost images, even under demanding conditions like backlight. They also feature a completely round-shaped diaphragm to produce a natural, beautiful bokeh effect in the foreground and background.

The lenses have been treated with the PENTAX-original HD coating, which assures much higher light transmittance than conventional multi-layer coatings.

Lenses in the FA Limited Lens series are renowned for their high-quality details inside and out – from outstanding image rendition to durable aluminum bodies. These new lenses are specifically designed to ensure even better optical performance than the original Limited Lens series and are a prime example of PENTAX's commitment to high-performance, high-quality products.

| Pricing and Availability |

The lenses will be available in April at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com as well as at Ricoh Imaging-authorized retail outlets for the following manufacturer's suggested retail prices:

HD PENTAX-FA 31mmF1.8 Limited Lens: $1,049.95

HD PENTAX-FA 43mmF1.9 Limited Lens: $599.95

HD PENTAX-FA 77mmF1.8 Limited Lens: $799.95

| Main features of the HD PENTAX-FA Limited Lenses (common to all three models) |

1. High-grade HD coating for exceptional image rendition

The three new lenses are treated with the PENTAX-original HD coating.* Compared with conventional multi-layer coatings, this high-grade coating assures higher light transmittance and lower reflectance to deliver sharp, clear images free of flare and ghost images, even under such adverse lighting conditions as backlight.

* HD stands for High Definition.

2. Round-shaped diaphragm for beautiful bokeh effect

All lenses feature a completely round-shaped diaphragm, which produces a natural, beautiful bokeh (defocus) effect in the images captured, while optimizing the imaging performance of the distinctive Limited lens-series optics contained within.

3. Acclaimed Limited Lens series quality for distinctive visual rendition and premium appearance

While inheriting the design concept of the Limited Lens series, these lenses were designed through a series of mechanical and numerical evaluations, as well as human assessment of test-shooting samples, to deliver an image rendition unmatched by other models. The barrel, hood and cap are all made of high-grade aluminum, meticulously machined for an attractive appearance and beautiful texture. The HD PENTAX-FA 43mm F1.9 Limited features a mount pointer made of a Shippoyaki (cloisonné) ware. This pointer allows the user to mount the lens to a camera body as effortlessly as other Limited Lens-series models.

4. Other features

SP (Super Protect) coating is applied to the front surface of each lens to repel dust and stains. Black models are marked with a serial number starting with 0000001; silver models start with 1000001. The aperture ring has been retained so that the user can still use a variety of functions featured in K-mount film-format cameras.

| About Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation |

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Ricoh Company, Ltd. Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 85 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras and industrial systems. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh operates in approximately 200 countries and regions.



Asahi Optical Joint Stock Co. was founded in 1919 and launched its first SLR camera in the 1950s under the PENTAX name. Over 100 years later, now as part of the Ricoh Group, Ricoh Imaging continues to produce the heritage-rich, award-winning PENTAX line of DSLR cameras, lenses and sport optics equipment. Ricoh's offering of stylish and compact digital cameras are known for their wide-ranging, unique set of features.

For further information, please visit www.us.ricoh-imaging.com

© 2021 RICOH COMPANY, LTD. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Major Specifications



HD PENTAX-FA 31mmF1.8 Limited Focal Length 31mm Equivalent to 47.5mm in 35mm format

(when attached to PENTAX APS-C size DSLR cameras) Maximum Aperture F1.8 Minimum Aperture F22 Lens Construction 9 elements in 7 groups Angle of View (Diagonal) 70°

49°

(when attached to PENTAX APS-C size DSLR cameras) Mount KAF Minimum Focusing Distance 0.3m (0.98ft.) Maximum Magnification 0.16x Filter Diameter 58mm Diaphragm Control Fully automatic Number of Diaphragm Blades 9

Rounded diaphragm （31mm:F1.8-F3.5） Aperture Ring equipped Tripod Mount N/A Lens Hood fixed Lens Cap O-LW65B (included) Lens Case P70-140 (included) Maximum Diameter x Length approx. 65mm x 69mm (approx. 2.6in. x 2.7in.) Weight approx. 341g

(approx. 12.0oz.) Temperature -10°C～40°C (14°F～104°F) Humidity 85% or less (no condensation) Included Accessories Lens Cap O-LW65B,

Lens Mount Cap K, Lens Case P70-140 Others HD Coating

SP (Super Protect) Coating

Colors (Black / Silver )



HD PENTAX-FA 43mmF1.9 Limited Focal Length 43mm Equivalent to 66mm in 35mm format

(when attached to PENTAX APS-C size DSLR cameras) Maximum Aperture F1.9 Minimum Aperture F22 Lens Construction 7 elements in 6 groups Angle of View (Diagonal) 53°

36.5°

(when attached to PENTAX APS-C size DSLR cameras) Mount KAF Minimum Focusing Distance 0.45m (1.48 ft.) Maximum Magnification 0.12x Filter Diameter 49mm Diaphragm Control Fully automatic Number of Diaphragm Blades 8

Rounded diaphragm （43mm:F1.9-F3.5） Aperture Ring equipped Tripod Mount N/A Lens Hood MH-RG49 (included) Lens Cap O-LW54A (included) Lens Case P60-120 (included) Maximum Diameter x Length approx. 64mm x 27mm (approx. 2.5in. x 1.1in.) Weight approx. 155g / with hood approx. 163g

(approx. 5.5oz./ with hood approx. 5.7oz.) Temperature -10°C～40°C (14°F～104°F) Humidity 85% or less (no condensation) Included Accessories Lens Hood MH-RG49, Lens Cap O-LW54A,

Lens Mount Cap K, Lens Case P60-120 Others HD Coating

SP (Super Protect) Coating

Colors (Black / Silver )



HD PENTAX-FA 77mmF1.8 Limited Focal Length 77mm Equivalent to 118mm in 35mm format

(when attached to PENTAX APS-C size DSLR cameras) Maximum Aperture F1.8 Minimum Aperture F22 Lens Construction 7 elements in 6 groups Angle of View (Diagonal) 31.5°

21°

(when attached to PENTAX APS-C size DSLR cameras) Mount KAF Minimum Focusing Distance 0.7m (2.3 ft.) Maximum Magnification 0.14x Filter Diameter 49mm Diaphragm Control Fully automatic Number of Diaphragm Blades 9

Rounded diaphragm （77mm:F1.8-F4） Aperture Ring equipped Tripod Mount N/A Lens Hood built-in Lens Cap O-LW54A (included) Lens Case P60-120 (included) Maximum Diameter x Length approx. 64mm x 48mm (approx. 2.5in. x 1.9in.) Weight approx. 270g

(approx. 9.5oz.) Temperature -10°C～40°C (14°F～104°F) Humidity 85% or less (no condensation) Included Accessories Lens Cap O-LW54A,

Lens Mount Cap K, Lens Case P60-120 Others HD Coating

SP (Super Protect) Coating

Colors (Black / Silver )

