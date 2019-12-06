Ricoh announces two weatherproof, high-performance, wide-angle eyepieces for astronomy telescopes
Eyepieces are being re-released due to overwhelming demand from customers
PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced two high-performance eyepieces for astronomy telescopes. The smc PENTAX XW30-R and smc PENTAX XW40-R are ideal for observing nebulae and star clusters with clear, comfortable viewing assured by an extra-wide 70º apparent angle of view and an extra-long 20mm eye relief for an exciting, wide-perspective image.
The eyepieces feature high-grade optics for exceptional image quality with built-in high reflective index ultra-low dispersion lanthanum glass elements. They also feature PENTAX-original multi-layer coating for outstanding light transmission efficiency, advanced light-shielding technology for improved image contrast, and weather-resistant construction for all-weather viewing. They can be used with any telescope and/or PENTAX spotting scope, featuring the American-standard 1.25″ tube (31.7mm) for smooth, easy installation.
| Pricing and Availability |
The smc PENTAX XW30-R and smc PENTAX XW40-R will be available for sale at the end of December, at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com and retail outlets nationwide for a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $369.95 and $399.95 respectively.
| About Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation |
Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Ricoh Company Ltd., a global technology company specializing in office imaging equipment, production print solutions, document management systems and IT services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Company Ltd. Is part of Ricoh Group, which operates in about 200 countries and regions.
The company operating now as Ricoh Company Ltd. was originally founded in 1919, under the name Asahi Optical Joint Stock Co. and launched its first SLR camera in the 1950s under the PENTAX name. Today, the company continues to produce the heritage-rich, award-winning line of PENTAX DSLR cameras, lenses and sport optics equipment as well as Ricoh's offering of stylish and compact digital cameras, known for their wide-ranging, rich set of features.
Major Specifications
|
smc PENTAX XW30-R
|
smc PENTAX XW40-R
|
Focal Length
|
30mm
|
40mm
|
Lens construction
|
7e-6g
|
6e-5g
|
Eye Relief
|
20mm
|
20mm
|
Apparent Field of View
|
70°
|
70°
|
Coating
|
Multi coating
|
Multi coating
|
Weatherproof
|
Equivalent to JIS Class 4
|
Equivalent to JIS Class 4
|
Sleeve size
|
50.8mm
|
50.8mm
|
Length & Diameter [mm]
|
123x76mm
|
117x76mm
|
Weight
|
740g
|
700g
Note: Product specifications are the same as "smc PENTAX XW30" and "smc PENTAX XW40".
