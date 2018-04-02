Ricoh appoints new President and Chief Executive Officer in the Americas

"Ricoh's global transformation is not only on the path to success, but it's one that has encouraged us to take a look back at our history of innovation," said Joji Tokunaga, President and CEO, Ricoh Americas. "Throughout our more than 80 years, we have brought industry firsts to market that still today remain key business tools to help people share information and ultimately work smarter. Our commitment to this innovation stems from our collective passion – our passion to understand, to continually serve and to grow our customers and our dealer partners. I'm looking forward to leading our Americas team further down our transformation path and helping these valued organizations reach their goals."

Ricoh's claims of its successful transformation journey are validated by its customers' continued trust and commitment to it. In fact, Ricoh's customer loyalty index (CLI), a standardized tool that tracks customer loyalty over a period of time, uncovered that its customer loyalty has increased approximately four percent in the last 12 months. Additionally, our survey data has found that RFG dealer partner operations' satisfaction has increased by 28 percentage points in two years.

Most recently, Tokunaga served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Shared Services within Ricoh Americas where he oversaw the organization's human resources, finance, legal, supply chain, customer administration, IT, process improvement, marketing, and strategic planning functions that provide support to Ricoh's main business units in the Americas. Prior to this, as Executive Vice President and Deputy General Manager of Shared Services, Tokunaga focused on optimizing marketing, IT, and operations to align with Ricoh's services-led transformation. Tokunaga graduated from the University of Delaware.

Ricoh's global value proposition is laser-focused on its commitment to empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies to enable people to work smarter. As recently outlined in the company's global growth strategy, Ricoh is committed to its core offerings (office printing and related services), commercial & industrial printing, and visual communications & collaborative technologies and services. It is investing in mergers & acquisitions and research & development, and identifying new ways to bring business value through these technologies and services. Click for more information about Ricoh's commitment.

