Ricoh awarded document management solutions agreement with Premier

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier, a healthcare improvement company, has signed a group purchasing agreement with Ricoh USA, Inc. to create frameworks for streamlined, pre-negotiated, discounted document management solutions and other services. The new agreement lets Premier members take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for any of Ricoh's vast offerings, from facilities management to IT support to document management. The framework makes it more intuitive and cost-effective for Premier members to leverage Ricoh's unique broad and deep understanding of the challenges facing healthcare organizations, as well as its vast portfolio of solutions and services tailored to address those challenges.

"This agreement is a direct result of a strong 20-year partnership we have with Premier, working directly with their leaders to create savings for members by giving them access to our dedicated support team who are experts in document management and workflow improvement," said Scott Dabice, Vice President, Pricing & Strategic Markets, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Our partnership has grown more than tenfold since its start, demonstrating our ability to help healthcare organizations in a variety of settings – from acute care facilities to dedicated surgical centers and clinics – tackle their challenges and meet their document management goals."

Ricoh's healthcare services empower digital transformation, helping improve data capture and access, care collaboration and information governance. The Ricoh-Premier relationship began in the document management space more than 20 years ago, and the current framework empowers Premier members to secure attractive rates – leveraging existing contract templates – for any of Ricoh's offerings, from forms management to revenue cycle administrative solutions, enterprise content management to interoperable fax-replacement communication, and everything in between.

Premier unites an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 175,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

For more information on Ricoh's healthcare solutions, visit: https://www.ricoh-usa.com/en/industries/healthcare and follow the company's social media channels on Twitter and LinkedIn.

