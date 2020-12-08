Ricoh awarded with Verizon's 2020 Supplier Sustainability Award

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that Verizon , one of the world's leading technology companies, has recognized Ricoh with its 2020 Supplier Sustainability Award for leveraging managed services expertise to help Verizon reach its sustainability goals. Ricoh, an information management and digital services company, captured data that uncovered additional opportunities for more transparent and carefully managed processes, waste reduction, increased efficiencies and ultimately more actionable insights. The partnership has helped to reduce Verizon's overall paper usage as well as recycle Verizon's used toner cartridges.

Ricoh experts developed and implemented an approach to improve the management, monitoring and reporting of Verizon's printer fleet. The team was able to significantly increase visibility into the data generated by their processes which empowered Verizon to more intelligently allocate resources, proactively address unusually high print activity, and meaningfully adjust behaviors to conserve paper, driving sustainability and lower operating expenses. The program's pull printing – which requires users to release prints from the queue at the device – immediately reduced accidental and unnecessary prints.

"This sustainability initiative was the culmination of many hours of consultation as we developed an in-depth understanding of Verizon's print needs and current practices and proposed a way to move their practices forward," said Steven Burger, Vice President, Portfolio Management & Field Marketing, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Sustainability is a core value Ricoh and Verizon share, so we were excited by the opportunity to help drive conservation at the scale that such an industry-leading technology company can provide. By transforming information into actionable insights, we're able to help them focus on creating value, helping them continue to succeed."

Verizon's 2020 Supplier Sustainability Award recognizes Ricoh's partnership in support of the telecommunication company's sustainability efforts.

"Ricoh has a long history of working with Verizon to meet our business requirements, from advising on innovative substrates and formats to driving process efficiencies that continue to drive sustainability," said James J. Gowen, Chief Sustainability Officer, Verizon. "As we fulfill our corporate purpose to create the networks that move the world forward, we are taking bold steps toward reducing our environmental footprint. These efforts are significantly enhanced by the guidance and support of our knowledgeable partners, including Ricoh. By working with us to tailor our workflows to our goals, Ricoh has driven truly remarkable results, and we are pleased to present them with this well-deserved honor."

