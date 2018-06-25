Ricoh brings enterprise-class workflow solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, via the cloud

Many SMBs are struggling to manage interoperability and to create effective environments that enable employees to work when, where and how they need to. Cloud Workflow Solutions addresses these challenges by streamlining common processes and helping employees be more productive. The portfolio consists of three distinct categories:

Cloud Connectors: predefined workflows that can be leveraged to streamline processes. Connectors extend device functionality by providing connectivity to many cloud-based applications, zero-configuration scan to email functionality, mobile printing and enterprise-class OCR (Optical Character Recognition). Cloud Connectors, such as RICOH's Integrated Cloud Environment packages, provide customers with seamless connectivity to more than 20 different cloud applications.

predefined workflows that can be leveraged to streamline processes. Connectors extend device functionality by providing connectivity to many cloud-based applications, zero-configuration scan to email functionality, mobile printing and enterprise-class OCR (Optical Character Recognition). Cloud Connectors, such as RICOH's Integrated Cloud Environment packages, provide customers with seamless connectivity to more than 20 different cloud applications. Cloud Workflows: designed for customers that require unique workflows and advanced document processing, such as multi destination routing, auto file name and folder creation for scans, QR code processes for batch scanning and routing, and more. The RICOH Smart Integration Workflows are configurable workflows that can be built in minutes. Built in the cloud, the deployment and management of these workflows are simple. They also enable flexibility, giving customers the ability to consume and build services over time and be billed monthly based on their desired packages.

designed for customers that require unique workflows and advanced document processing, such as multi destination routing, auto file name and folder creation for scans, QR code processes for batch scanning and routing, and more. The RICOH Smart Integration Workflows are configurable workflows that can be built in minutes. Built in the cloud, the deployment and management of these workflows are simple. They also enable flexibility, giving customers the ability to consume and build services over time and be billed monthly based on their desired packages. Cloud Services: sophisticated workflows and applications that can extract content from documents, integrate with cloud-based line of business applications and create multiple data routes to support the most complex requirements. These range from cloud data extraction components to end to end business process workflows. Cloud Services are fully scalable and avoid common IT hassles and overhead costs of more traditional server-based approaches.

Cloud Workflow Solutions helps businesses continually find new ways to work smarter and do so with security top of mind. In-depth usage statistics and analytics can help uncover and address inefficiencies, as well as providing insights into user behaviors. These offerings also include full audit logging and tracking, helping to provide peace of mind in knowing which users can access which content. Additional security is delivered via fully-encrypted information transmission between any Ricoh cloud server or external cloud service, as well as required user authentication to multifunction printers (MFPs) and cloud-based services.

Cloud Workflow Solutions can simplify and digitize workplaces, improving employee productivity and allowing companies to focus on their customers and growing their businesses.

"Today's workers want to use the applications they're familiar with, because they're comfortable with them. But many IT departments might not be, or SMBs may simply not have the needed resources available to build out effective workflows for these varied applications," said Glenn Laverty, Senior Vice President Marketing, Ricoh Americas and President & CEO of Ricoh Canada. "The RICOH Cloud Workflow Solutions portfolio provides tools to create connectivity and develop automation. These offerings help transform the MFP into a true hub for productivity and collaboration, and the subscription consumption model makes it affordable, scalable and streamlined so SMBs can make the most of it."

Cloud Workflow Solutions will be available to "try before you buy." For more information about Cloud Workflow Solutions, contact a local RFG dealer partner or visit https://www.ricoh-usa.com/en/products/software/ricoh-cloud-workflow-solutions. You can also follow the company's social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2018, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,063 billion yen (approx. 19.4 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.

© 2018 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are

the trademarks of their respective companies.

Contact:

John Greco

Ricoh USA, Inc.

(973) 882-2023

john.greco@ricoh-usa.com

Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications for Ricoh

(908) 705-4596

tsheehy@breakawaycom.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ricoh-brings-enterprise-class-workflow-solutions-to-small-and-medium-sized-businesses-via-the-cloud-300671487.html

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ricoh-usa.com

