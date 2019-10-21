Ricoh brings passion for print to PRINTING United; empowers customers to adapt, thrive and win business

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (PRINTING United, Booth #7001) Ricoh USA, Inc. today unveiled its PRINTING United lineup of innovative technologies and end-to-end solutions, including a 5th Color Lab, Inkjet Lounge, Workflow & Professional Services Hub and many more experiences all aimed to help customers grow their businesses. Whether attendees are looking to push the boundaries of substrate versatility with wide format, create gorgeous and precise colors, or deliver faster turns to meet increased demands, they will find it all in action in Ricoh's booth 7001 in Dallas, October 23-25.

"Our customers don't want equipment, software, or even services alone. Those are all means of achieving what they're really looking for: results," said Gavin Jordan-Smith, Senior Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Print, Ricoh Americas. "We make it our business to build trusted alliances with our customers, beyond a standard partnership, so that together, we're aligned for success. We focus on not just their needs, but the needs of their customers' customers' customers and so on. At PRINTING United, you'll see just what we mean by that, and your expectations will be elevated."

Those who visit the Ricoh booth will experience:

A Wide Format Experience like no other: new technologies for printing on wood, metal, acrylics and more to help businesses turn prints into premium, finished products.

like no other: new technologies for printing on wood, metal, acrylics and more to help businesses turn prints into premium, finished products. The newly available RICOH Pro TF6250 flatbed printer: Today's customers expect high quality and fast turnarounds, and this flatbed delivers both so operators can hit the ground running. With the ability to accommodate substrates up to 4.3 inches thick and ink configurations for improved adhesion to traditionally difficult media and special effect printing, the Pro TF6250 is remarkably versatile.

flatbed printer: Today's customers expect high quality and fast turnarounds, and this flatbed delivers both so operators can hit the ground running. With the ability to accommodate substrates up to 4.3 inches thick and ink configurations for improved adhesion to traditionally difficult media and special effect printing, the Pro TF6250 is remarkably versatile.

Recently named the 2020 Pick Award for Outstanding High Production CMYK Eco-Solvent /Latex 54"/64" Printer from Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab, the RICOH Pro L5160 roll-to-roll latex printer delivers segment-leading print speeds and onboard curing technology – excellent for the fast turns today's customers so often demand and expect. Unique in this segment, the Pro L5160's white ink option dramatically expands substrate versatility, empowering PSPs to address growing demand for print on clear and non-white materials.

roll-to-roll latex printer delivers segment-leading print speeds and onboard curing technology – excellent for the fast turns today's customers so often demand and expect. Unique in this segment, the Pro L5160's white ink option dramatically expands substrate versatility, empowering PSPs to address growing demand for print on clear and non-white materials.

The EFI Pro 16h , an LED UV hybrid inkjet printer with low TCO and impressive substrate flexibility, and the brand-new Colex Sharpcut Pro 1732 flatbed cutter, the perfect automated finishing solution that enables printers to accelerate cutting, giving them more opportunities for more jobs.

, an LED UV hybrid inkjet printer with low TCO and impressive substrate flexibility, and the brand-new flatbed cutter, the perfect automated finishing solution that enables printers to accelerate cutting, giving them more opportunities for more jobs. Ricoh's 1 st ever 5 th Color Lab : an area of the Ricoh booth where on-staff color experts will offer hands-on, real-world advice for a variety of color needs: using Color-Logic, expanding color palettes with 5 th color options, and much more. Visitors can interact with a professional graphic designer and color experts to ask questions, get hands-on demonstrations, and learn how to create press-ready files in real time – fully from ideation to execution. Applications that can bring in new revenue streams, such as those that extend the color palette by blending neon pink to achieve shocking oranges, using invisible red to secure promotions, simulating white to mimic metallics and more, will be on display.

ever : an area of the Ricoh booth where on-staff color experts will offer hands-on, real-world advice for a variety of color needs: using Color-Logic, expanding color palettes with 5 color options, and much more. Visitors can interact with a professional graphic designer and color experts to ask questions, get hands-on demonstrations, and learn how to create press-ready files in real time – fully from ideation to execution. Applications that can bring in new revenue streams, such as those that extend the color palette by blending neon pink to achieve shocking oranges, using invisible red to secure promotions, simulating white to mimic metallics and more, will be on display. Alongside the 5 th Color Lab will be two of the RICOH Pro C7210X series , Ricoh's latest five-color sheet-fed digital presses that bring these applications to life with best-in-class price performance and predictability.

Color Lab will be two of the , Ricoh's latest five-color sheet-fed digital presses that bring these applications to life with best-in-class price performance and predictability.

Next up is the RICOH Pro C9200 color sheet-fed printer that is a hit among shops at the center of the trend toward convergence of commercial print and wide format. The much-anticipated auto-duplex capabilities for oversized sheets up to 40 inches long will be in action in the Ricoh booth producing a 40-inch-long calendar and a 40-inch-long quad fold brochure.

color sheet-fed printer that is a hit among shops at the center of the trend toward convergence of commercial print and wide format. The much-anticipated auto-duplex capabilities for oversized sheets up to 40 inches long will be in action in the Ricoh booth producing a 40-inch-long calendar and a 40-inch-long quad fold brochure.

Ricoh will be showing new finishing and RIP capabilities for the Pro C7200 and Pro C9200 series to help customers stay equipped with the latest technologies that bring them more business opportunities. These include eight new paper feed and paper output options, and a new EFI Fiery controller that enable more applications on coated and thick paper. Additionally, these enhancements support the insertion of slip sheets and new binding functionality, including saddle stitching for long sheet paper and SquareFold.



Making its U.S. debut at PRINTING United will be Ricoh Digital Painting Company, Ltd.'s Vehicle Art Robo technology – direct digital painting to large vertical surfaces such as trucks, trailers, vans, buses, and RVs. This latest innovation provides a time and cost saving alternative to PVC wraps.

Visit our professional services team in the Workflow & Professional Services Hub who can help attendees find new efficiencies, streamline workflows and maximize ROI. Additionally, experts will be on hand to showcase just how color management can help produce eye-opening deliverables that will exceed customer expectations.

who can help attendees find new efficiencies, streamline workflows and maximize ROI. Additionally, experts will be on hand to showcase just how color management can help produce eye-opening deliverables that will exceed customer expectations. On display will be the newest version of RICOH ProcessDirector, highlighting the new user interface design that offers both operators and administrators an improved and more intuitive user experience. New features, ranging from expanded secured integration methods, simplified internal file transfer, real-time notifications of system status, robust PDF file optimization and more, help users increase workflow efficiency.

Join the party in the Inkjet Lounge, where experts will be on hand to highlight and virtually demo the company's continuous-feed inkjet portfolio, including the award-winning RICOH Pro VC70000 and RICOH Pro VC60000, and the newly enhanced RICOH Pro VC40000. Ricoh recently introduced a high-speed monochrome option for the Pro VC40000, empowering printers to produce high-volume monochrome applications 50% faster than the platform's maximum performance at original launch, while retaining color capabilities. At speeds of 180 m /min (590 ft/min), compared to the Pro VC40000's already impressive base speed of 120 m /min (394 ft/min), printers can now meet faster turnaround times and deliver increased throughput without losing any of the press's 600 x 600 dpi resolution. Furthermore, users can toggle this option off to return to full-color, 120 m /min printing.

Ricoh's passion for forming alliances also branches into its Corporate Social Responsibility activities. At PRINTING United, Ricoh and Heidelberg will both be giving back at PRINTING United. Ricoh will make a charitable donation for every badge scanned to the company's long-standing partner the Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP), which supports wounded military veterans and service members. There will also be special times when attendees can double their donation via a raffle for a Wounded Warrior gift basket. Heidelberg USA will be donating to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation whose mission is to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research.

Beyond the booth, Ricoh's experts will be taking the stage, including:

Ricoh's press conference: Ricoh leadership and customers will hold a kickoff press conference October 23 at 11:00 a.m. CT in booth 5816.

at in booth 5816. "How to Grow Your Margins Exponentially with Wide Format Printing," presented by Dan Johansen , Senior Marketing Manager, October 23 at 3 p.m. CT at booth 5816.

, Senior Marketing Manager, at at booth 5816. Branding United's Course Module #2: "Designing for New Digital Possibilities" Panel, featuring Roger Serrette , Customer Experience Director, as a panelist October 23 at 2:30 p.m. CT at booth 5816.

, Customer Experience Director, as a panelist at at booth 5816. "Account-Based Marketing for Inkjet Success," presented by Roger Serrette , Customer Experience Center Director, October 24 at 1:30 p.m. CT at Brand United University, rooms D162 and D164.

For more information on Ricoh at PRINTING United, visit https://TakeALookAtRicohProduction.com/printingunited/ or follow along and engage on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter using #LookAtRicoh.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2019, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,013 billion yen (approx. 18.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2019 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts:

John Greco

Ricoh USA, Inc.

(973) 882-2023

john.greco@ricoh-usa.com

Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications for Ricoh

(212) 616-6003

ricohpr@breakawaycom.com

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ricoh-usa.com

