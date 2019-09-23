Ricoh celebrates 100 years of PENTAX, launches new online photo gallery and weekly photo contest

WEST CALDWELL, N.J., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced the launch of a new and improved online PENTAX photo gallery, as part of the 100th anniversary of the founding of Asahi Optical Joint Stock CO., the original manufacturer of PENTAX-brand products, which today includes digital SLR cameras, interchangeable lenses and binoculars.

In addition to launching the new PENTAX photo gallery, Ricoh is hosting a PENTAX 100 Years of History photo contest beginning October 1st. The contest will run for 13 weeks, and a new theme will be announced weekly. Contest entries should be submitted through the PENTAX photo gallery and the full rules can also be found there: www.pentaxphotogallery.com.

Everyone who enters the contest will be sent a commemorative T-shirt (limit one per person). Winners will be selected weekly and will receive a special PENTAX 100th Anniversary-branded prize. Two grand prize winners will be selected at the end of the contest from the weekly winners and will each receive a limited-edition PENTAX KP Navy Body and additional PENTAX 100th Anniversary-branded items. The contest starts on October 1st, 2019 and ends at 11:59pm on December 29th, 2019. PENTAX users can sign up for the new photo gallery, enter the contest and begin sharing photos today: www.pentaxphotogallery.com

Users that already had an account will receive an email notification to re-authenticate it.

Ricoh is celebrating the PENTAX centennial throughout the year and around the globe with special events and commemorative goods.

"We sincerely thank our customers for their years of patronage and support for PENTAX-brand products," said Kaz Eguchi, president, Ricoh Imaging Americas. "We would also like to take this opportunity to recognize the people who pioneered the development of SLR cameras and paved the way for the advancement of the photo industry. Our goal is to continue to manufacture products that make photography fun, highlight the joy of using cameras, and grow the family of PENTAX fans."

For more information about the contest and other upcoming PENTAX 100 celebrations and events, visit: www.us.ricoh-imaging.com or www.pentaxphotogallery.com.

| About Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation |

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Ricoh Company Ltd., a global technology company specializing in office imaging equipment, production print solutions, document management systems and IT services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Company Ltd. Is part of Ricoh Group, which operates in about 200 countries and regions.



The company operating now as Ricoh Company Ltd. was originally founded in 1919, under the name Asahi Optical Joint Stock Co. and launched its first SLR camera in the 1950s under the PENTAX name. Today, the company continues to produce the heritage-rich, award-winning line of PENTAX DSLR cameras, lenses and sport optics equipment as well as Ricoh's offering of stylish and compact digital cameras, known for their wide-ranging, rich set of features.



For further information, please visit www.us.ricoh-imaging.com



© 2019 Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.



For More Information, Contact:

Stephannie Depa

Breakaway Communications for Ricoh

(530) 864-0136 - mobile

sdepa@breakawaycom.com

SOURCE Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation

Related Links

http://www.us.ricoh-imaging.com

