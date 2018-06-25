Ricoh changes the inkjet game, introducing additional inks and the new RICOH Pro VC70000

Honored as the "Company to Watch Out For" by industry thought leaders and customers in attendance at the sixth annual Inkjet Summit, Ricoh's commitment to inkjet innovations continues to be unwavering. As a pioneer in continuous feed inkjet, Ricoh has repeatedly brought award-winning inkjet technologies to market that help printers produce more advanced applications stemming back to its flagship InfoPrint 5000 platform more than ten years ago.

"We're constantly hearing from customers that they are looking for lower costs, higher quality and increased productivity. What we're announcing today delivers, and delivers big," said John Fulena, Vice President, Commercial & Industrial Printing Business Group, Ricoh USA, Inc. "We are confident this new platform and new inks are exactly what the industry has been waiting for and will help commercial printers more quickly transfer to digital. It's been talked about for years, and finally, the breakthrough is here."

The Pro VC70000 joins the RICOH Pro VC60000, RICOH Pro VC40000 and InfoPrint 5000 in Ricoh's inkjet portfolio. It touts a wealth of features that help advance inkjet printing including a new engine platform that increases drying capacity. The platform prints at speeds up to 492 ft/min, producing nearly 130,000 A4/letter impressions per hour. It leverages the industry's most popular and advanced piezo drop-on-demand printheads at up to 1200x1200 dpi resolution on uncoated, offset-coated, inkjet treated or inkjet-coated papers. Ultimately, the Pro VC70000 gives commercial printers the flexibility, lowered paper costs and productivity they've been seeking.

Initially available for the Pro VC70000, Ricoh's new inkjet ink technology rivals the output of offset inks with its media versatility and compatibility with gloss-coated stocks. They are designed to make the entire production system more versatile and economical – and less complicated. In addition to a significant boost in color gamut, these latest Ricoh inks take quality enhancements further by enabling operators to print faster on a wider variety of media, including standard offset coated and uncoated papers, all with improved make-ready times.

The Pro VC70000 will be available in Winter 2018.

