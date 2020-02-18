RICOH Cloud Workflow Solutions earns BLI Pick award for Outstanding Productivity

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that RICOH Cloud Workflow Solutions has won the Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab (BLI) Pick award for Outstanding Productivity Ecosystem. Buyers Lab, the world's leading independent evaluator of document imaging software, hardware, and services, recognized Ricoh's ability to deliver device-agnostic workflow automation, such as smart integration cloud connectors and workflow packages that include cloud storage connectivity. The suite provides modular options in a simple, predictable, low-cost subscription model to help streamline workflows, enhance efficiencies and drive productivity. Analysts also positively cited the reduction of burden on IT resulting from this Ricoh offering, allowing them to focus on further process improvements.

"One of the most attractive components of digital transformation is increased productivity associated with electronic files," said Lee Davis, Senior Editor, Scanner Analysis and Software Evaluation, Keypoint Intelligence. "But often, when businesses replace paper-based processes with digital ones, they are still executing those processes manually. The future of office technology – very similarly to our day-to-day consumer lives – is subscription based. RICOH Cloud Workflow Solutions helps businesses get the most out of their digital transformation investments with a unique – and growing – collection of solutions. Together and individually, these solutions work to foster intelligent connectivity, security and management for improved productivity and ease of use that scales with changing needs and environments."

In Keypoint's analysis, RICOH Cloud Workflow Solutions stood out due to its simplicity, versatility and impact on productivity. The portfolio is comprised of:

Ricoh Smart Integration Essentials: key features include secure, mobile/guest printing and simplified scan to email with Optical Character Recognition (OCR).

Ricoh Smart Integration Connectors: builds on the Essentials package by adding direct scanning from to cloud accounts in editable or searchable formats.

Ricoh Smart Integration Workflows: builds on the Connectors package and introduces enhanced workflow templates that can be configured and stored for increased automation. It also expands the routing destinations to include local folders, in addition to cloud accounts. Allowing documents to be scanned to the right location, in the right format, with the right filename, in a single operation.

Ricoh Smart Integration Advanced Workflows: introduces automatic document classification and routing as well as advanced capabilities for scanning features to SharePoint.

Device independent cloud services: in addition to the MFP-based solutions above, the portfolio also includes services for extracting content from documents to reduce manual data entry, an accounts payable solution for small businesses and document management leveraging Docuware.

"More and more people are digitizing their workflows, so turning random data into actionable and useful information is critical to today's businesses", said Steven Burger, Head of Engineering and Vice President of Portfolio Management, Ricoh USA, Inc. "That said, digitization and the cloud aren't instant magic cure-alls for productivity. Effective workflows require an intuitive, intelligent, scalable, modular approach – something RICOH Cloud Workflow Solutions are designed to deliver. We are proud of the suite's success, and we are honored that Keypoint Intelligence and BLI have seen fit to recognize our efforts."

To learn more about Ricoh's Dynamic Workplace Intelligence, visit this webpage or follow the company's social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled services and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the independent insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry's resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. Buyers Lab evolves in tandem with the ever-changing landscape of document imaging solutions, constantly updating our methods, expanding our offerings, and tracking cutting-edge developments.

About Buyers Lab Software Pick Awards

Document Imaging Software Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including evaluation of key attributes such as features, usability, and value. Each product that passes our lab test earns Buyers Lab's Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze rating, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communication services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2019, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,013 billion yen (approx. 18.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com



